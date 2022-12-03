Texas Rangers: Jacob deGrom Contract Comes with Great Deal of Risk

The Texas Rangers made a big splash Friday night, signing free agent Jacob deGrom to a five-year, $185 million contract.

When healthy, deGrom has been one of the best pitchers in Major League Baseball for nearly a decade. Durability, however, has been a concern for the former New York Mets ace.

DeGrom will turn 35 next season. He has not made more than 15 starts in a season since 2019.

DeGrom has dealt with nagging injuries over the last two seasons. He also had Tommy John surgery early in his minor league career, over a decade ago.

In the final month of the 2022 season, deGrom experience his worst four-start stretch since 2017, logging a 6.00 record over 21 innings.

The Texas Rangers continue to make moves in hopes of contending for an American League West title immediately. Last winter, the club gave a combined $556 million to free agents Corey Seager, Marcus Semien and Jon Gray. Starting pitching was a clear weakness for the club in 2022. Now, the Rangers have a true number one ace, if deGrom can stay healthy and effective.

If deGrom returns to what he was between 2017 and 2019, when he pitched at least 200 innings in three straight seasons to the tune of a 2.53 ERA, the signing will pay dividends. If he doesn't, though, and deGrom is unable to stay on the diamond, the Rangers will be out $185 million.

The Rangers made a serious win-now move, after winning just 68 games a season ago. In 2022, the last team in to the American League playoffs — the Tampa Bay Rays — won 86 games. The Rangers are going to need to improve by at least 18 games in 2023, in order to compete for a playoff berth. Expect more moves to come from Texas' front office.

