The 3 Trade Targets Every MLB Team Should Want Now
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While it's just April, there are guys out there that teams should be trying to trade for right now.
Over the last few weeks, we've already started to see a few under-the-radar trades get done. Most recently, the Seattle Mariners and Tampa Bay Rays got a deal done that sent Casey Legumina to Tampa Bay and Ty Cummings to the Mariners.
It's rare to see many game-changing deals get done at this point in the year, but that doesn't mean that teams shouldn't try. Last season, the Milwaukee Brewers acquired Quinn Priester from the Boston Red Sox on April 7. Priester went on to pitch to a 3.32 ERA in 29 total appearances for Milwaukee to go along with a 13-3 record.
The Red Sox swung a second early deal in June to send Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants. Who could be the first big-name to go this season? Here are the three trade targets that every team should want right now.
Jarren Duran
Let's start with a club that swung two early deals last year. Boston earned its 10th win of the season on Saturday afternoon. The offense broke out with 17 runs, but this team isn't fixed yet. There is an outfield logjam and Duran seems like the most likely guy on the bubble. At some point, the Red Sox are going to have to make some sort of move. Teams should be trying to capitalize as fast as possible and make a move when Duran's trade value isn't very high.
Isaac Paredes
Paredes is a two-time All-Star with 20-plus homer power. The 2026 season hasn't been great for him. He's slashing .218/.322/.346 with two homers and 10 RBIs in 22 games played. Things haven't gone well for the Astros in general. Houston is 10-17. If the Astros keep losing, someone needs to make an offer to nab Paredes as fast as they can before he turns it around.
Eric Lauer
The Toronto Blue Jays lefty was demoted from the starting rotation to the bullpen on Saturday. Trey Yesavage is coming off the Injured List for Toronto. With Yesavage coming off the Injured List, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet reported that Lauer is heading to the bullpen. The 30-year-old has a 6.75 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched. Not great, but he has a 4.21 ERA. Last year, he had a 3.18 ERA in 28 total outings, including 15 starts, for Toronto. If someone is looking for an arm, Lauer is worth a call now that he's heading to the bullpen.
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Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Fastball On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com