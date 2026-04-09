The 5 Best Teams in MLB After Two Weeks

This past offseason felt extremely long. The Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays faced off in one of the best World Series in recent memory this past fall. Los Angeles came out on top in Game 7 and then the offseason kicked off.

There was some star-studded movement across the league. Kyle Tucker and Edwin Díaz joined the Dodgers. Alex Bregman left the Boston Red Sox to join the Chicago Cubs. Boston landed former All-Stars in Willson Contreras and Sonny Gray. The New York Mets landed Freddy Peralta in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers and signed Bo Bichette, among other moves. The Blue Jays signed Dylan Cease and Kazuma Okamoto. The list goes on and on.

Some of the moves of the offseason have worked out so far, some have not.

In this series, we've already broken down the five worst teams in the league after two weeks. Let's look more on the positive side now with the five best teams in the league so far.

No. 5: Cleveland Guardians

Apr 8, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) celebrates after hitting an RBI double during the second inning against the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Four of Cleveland's five starting pitchers have an ERA at 3.29 or lower. Three of the team's starters have an ERA at 2.45 or below led by Parker Messick at 0.82. José Ramírez has struggled offensively, but he'll turn it around.

No. 4: Milwaukee Brewers

Apr 5, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) reacts after striking out against the Kansas City Royals during the third inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

We're seeing a massive season from Christian Yelich to kick off the campaign. He's slashing .372/.413/.535 with one homer, 10 RBIs, and three stolen bases in 12 games. The Brewers don't even have Jackson Chourio right now as he's injured. Imagine what this club is going to look like when he gets back? The Brewers are 8-4.

No. 3: Atlanta Braves

Apr 6, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Sale (51) delivers to the plate in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Braves are 8-5 on the season despite pitching injuries. Chris Sale has been great for the club. Ronald Acuña Jr. has struggled offensively. Soon enough, he'll heat up and the Braves will be even better.

No. 2: New York Yankees

Mar 31, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Max Fried (54) walks off the field with New York Yankees catcher J.C. Escarra (25) at the end of the seventh inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: John Froschauer-Imagn Images | John Froschauer-Imagn Images

The Yankees' starting rotation has been elite to kick off the season led by Max Fried, who has a 1.35 ERA across three starts. Aaron Judge hasn't even really gotten going yet offensively. This team is going to be scary when he does and Gerrit Cole returns.

No. 1: Los Angeles Dodgers

Apr 8, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) pitches to the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

When we released our first power rankings of the season last week, the Dodgers didn't land at No. 1. At the time, the Dodgers were 4-2. Since then, the Dodgers have gone 5-1 and are now 9-3 on the season, the best record in the league. Plus, it doesn't hurt that Shohei Ohtani is on a historic run. Ohtani is slashing .267/.407/.489 with three homers and eight RBIs in 12 games. Ohtani has also made two starts and hasn't allowed an earned run across 12 innings of work.