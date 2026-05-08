These 4 MLB All-Stars Already Feel Like Trade Deadline Locks

It should be a fun few months across Major League Baseball ahead of the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline.

As things stand on May 8, the New York Yankees (26-12) are in first place in the American League East, the Cleveland Guardians (20-19) are in first place in the American League Central, and the Athletics (19-18) are in first place in the American League West. On the National League side, the Atlanta Braves (26-12) are in first place in the National League East, the Chicago Cubs (26-12) are in first place in the National League Central, and the Los Angeles Dodgers (23-14) are in first place in the National League West.

On the other hand, the Toronto Blue Jays (16-21), Boston Red Sox (16-22), Houston Astros (15-23), Philadelphia Phillies (17-21), New York Mets (14-23), and the San Francisco Giants (14-23) have been the biggest surprises around the league from a negative perspective.

As of writing, we're under three months away from the trade deadline. It will take place on August 3, 2026, at 6 p.m. ET. While it's still very early, here are four All-Stars to watch closely over the next few months who very well could end up being on the move.

Sandy Alcántara — Miami Marlins

May 5, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) throws against the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The Marlins came out of the gate hot this season, but have fallen back down to earth. Right now, the Marlins are 17-21. There is some very intriguing young talent on the roster, like catcher Liam Hicks and infielder Otto Lopez, but the Marlins certainly aren't likely to win a championship this season. Flipping Alcántara would be their best way to bring a significant return to Miami. He's been in trade rumors for the last few years. This season, he has been healthy so far and has a 4.01 ERA across a league-leading 51 2/3 innings pitched. This should be the season that he's on the move.

Jarren Duran — Boston Red Sox

Boston Red Sox designated hitter Jarren Duran (16) bats a three run home run against Detroit Tigers during the seventh inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Monday, May 4, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another former All-Star who has been at the center of trade buzz over the last few years. Duran is 29 years old and has gotten off to a slow start for Boston so far this season. He's slashing .192/.255/.331 with four homers, 18 RBIs, and seven RBIs. If the Red Sox are going to break up their outfield logjam, Duran seems like the most likely to go this summer.

Joe Ryan — Minnesota Twins

Apr 28, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan (41) delivers a pitch against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images | Nick Wosika-Imagn Images

It seemed like Ryan was going to be moved ahead of the trade deadline in 2025, but the Twins held onto him. The same could be said about this past offseason. But, again, Minnesota avoided making a deal. Now, the Twins are 16-22 on the season. They are not a contender and certainly need some sort of overhaul. Trading Ryan this summer would give them a solid return. He'll be a free agent after the 2027 season.

Alec Bohm — Philadelphia Phillies

May 5, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm before action against the Athletics at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Bohm was an All-Star in 2024 when he hit 15 homers, drove in 97 runs and slashed .280/.332/.448 in 143 games played. In 2025, he hit 11 homers, drove in 59 runs and slashed .287/.331/.409 in 120 games played. While this is the case, there were trade rumors out there even before the 2025 season, but the Phillies have held onto him. So far, the 2026 season has been a struggle. He's slashing .159/.227.206 with one homer and 15 RBIs in 35 games played. If there is another third base option out there, don't be shocked if Bohm is on the move elsewhere.