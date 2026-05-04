5 Early 2026 MLB Trade Fits Featuring Jarren Duran, Joe Ryan, More

Soon enough, we're going to start hearing a lot of trade chatter around Major League Baseball.

It's just May 4, but there has already been some buzz out there. Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski has already shared that he has had trade talks already this season, earlier than at any other point in his career. USA Today's Bob Nightengale shared that the current expectation around the league is that Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcántara is expected to be the "hottest commodity" ahead of the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline this upcoming August.

While it's still early, let's dive in with a few hypothetical trades that would shake up the league ahead of the 2026 MLB trade deadline.

Sandy Alcántara To The Toronto Blue Jays

Apr 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) pitches during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Let's start with the "hottest commodity" in the league. Alcántara has a 3.04 ERA in seven starts. On top of his solid ERA, he's leading the league with 47 1/3 innings pitched. That's what the Blue Jays need the most right now. Toronto just got Trey Yesavage back in the mix, but José Berríos, Max Scherzer, Shane Bieber, and Cody Ponce are all on the Injured List. The Blue Jays are 16-18 on the season, but have started to show some signs of life and have won four of their last six games. The biggest need for Toronto right now is pitching and the club is never afraid to make a splash. Alcántara would solve that problem.

Jarren Duran To The Houston Astros

May 1, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the Houston Astros during the third inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The Boston Red Sox's outfield logjam has been a story for over a year at this point. Boston has five talented outfielders and Jarren Duran seems like the most likely to go. The Astros need a boost in the outfield and have multiple infield bats that could help Boston, including Carlos Correa and Isaac Paredes. Both of these clubs are struggling but have something the other needs. Maybe there is a common ground to be found.

Lars Nootbaar To The Philadelphia Phillies

Sep 6, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar (21) makes the catch on a fly ball to left field by San Francisco Giants catcher Patrick Bailey (14) in the second inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Vizer-Imagn Images | Tim Vizer-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies are another team that needs a boost. Lars Nootbaar hasn't made his season debut yet after undergoing surgery on both of his heels this past offseason, but he is expected to return to the St. Louis Cardinals' lineup in just a few weeks. The Cardinals have been great this season, but president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom has already insinuated that the plan for the season hasn't changed. Which could make Nootbaar expendable. The Phillies are 14-20 on the season and could use some more outfield depth. Nootbaar could be penciled in anywhere in the outfield.

Joe Ryan To The Los Angeles Dodgers

Apr 28, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan (41) delivers a pitch against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images | Nick Wosika-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers don't really need any additions. They will be just fine with the roster as is as the club starts to get healthier. If the Dodgers make a splash, it wouldn't be a shock to see them go out and add another starter simply to have even more depth. Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers would be a fun name to throw out for Los Angeles, but that just doesn't seem likely at all. It's much more likely the Minnesota Twins flip Ryan. He has a 3.72 ERA and would give the Dodgers more ammo.

Jo Adell To The San Diego Padres

Apr 28, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Jo Adell (7) celebrates after hitting an RBI single against the Chicago White Sox during the fourth inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Adell is quietly turning into a star over with the Los Angeles Angels. In 2025, he hit 37 homers and drove in 98 runs. So far this season, he has slashed .268/.305/.366 with four homers, 20 RBIs and has been electric defensively. The Padres need some more pop in the middle of the order. Adell could provide that and get time in the outfield or as a designated hitter. Plus, he has one more season of control in 2027. The Padres are never afraid to make a splash. It would be much more fun to throw out a name here, like Mike Trout, but if the Angels continue to struggle, Adell seems much more likely to be on the move.