5 Early 2026 MLB Trade Fits Featuring Jarren Duran, Joe Ryan, More
Soon enough, we're going to start hearing a lot of trade chatter around Major League Baseball.
It's just May 4, but there has already been some buzz out there. Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski has already shared that he has had trade talks already this season, earlier than at any other point in his career. USA Today's Bob Nightengale shared that the current expectation around the league is that Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcántara is expected to be the "hottest commodity" ahead of the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline this upcoming August.
While it's still early, let's dive in with a few hypothetical trades that would shake up the league ahead of the 2026 MLB trade deadline.
Sandy Alcántara To The Toronto Blue Jays
Let's start with the "hottest commodity" in the league. Alcántara has a 3.04 ERA in seven starts. On top of his solid ERA, he's leading the league with 47 1/3 innings pitched. That's what the Blue Jays need the most right now. Toronto just got Trey Yesavage back in the mix, but José Berríos, Max Scherzer, Shane Bieber, and Cody Ponce are all on the Injured List. The Blue Jays are 16-18 on the season, but have started to show some signs of life and have won four of their last six games. The biggest need for Toronto right now is pitching and the club is never afraid to make a splash. Alcántara would solve that problem.
Jarren Duran To The Houston Astros
The Boston Red Sox's outfield logjam has been a story for over a year at this point. Boston has five talented outfielders and Jarren Duran seems like the most likely to go. The Astros need a boost in the outfield and have multiple infield bats that could help Boston, including Carlos Correa and Isaac Paredes. Both of these clubs are struggling but have something the other needs. Maybe there is a common ground to be found.
Lars Nootbaar To The Philadelphia Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies are another team that needs a boost. Lars Nootbaar hasn't made his season debut yet after undergoing surgery on both of his heels this past offseason, but he is expected to return to the St. Louis Cardinals' lineup in just a few weeks. The Cardinals have been great this season, but president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom has already insinuated that the plan for the season hasn't changed. Which could make Nootbaar expendable. The Phillies are 14-20 on the season and could use some more outfield depth. Nootbaar could be penciled in anywhere in the outfield.
Joe Ryan To The Los Angeles Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers don't really need any additions. They will be just fine with the roster as is as the club starts to get healthier. If the Dodgers make a splash, it wouldn't be a shock to see them go out and add another starter simply to have even more depth. Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers would be a fun name to throw out for Los Angeles, but that just doesn't seem likely at all. It's much more likely the Minnesota Twins flip Ryan. He has a 3.72 ERA and would give the Dodgers more ammo.
Jo Adell To The San Diego Padres
Adell is quietly turning into a star over with the Los Angeles Angels. In 2025, he hit 37 homers and drove in 98 runs. So far this season, he has slashed .268/.305/.366 with four homers, 20 RBIs and has been electric defensively. The Padres need some more pop in the middle of the order. Adell could provide that and get time in the outfield or as a designated hitter. Plus, he has one more season of control in 2027. The Padres are never afraid to make a splash. It would be much more fun to throw out a name here, like Mike Trout, but if the Angels continue to struggle, Adell seems much more likely to be on the move.
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Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Fastball On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com