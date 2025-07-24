Prominent Insider Makes Huge Prediction on if Seattle Mariners Will Trade For Top Deadline Slugger
With the Major League Baseball trade deadline just a week away, the Seattle Mariners are reportedly locked in on acquiring third baseman Eugenio Suarez from the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Suarez, 34, is putting together an incredible season for Arizona, hitting .252 with 36 home runs and 86 RBIs. His 86 RBis lead the majors. Furthermore, he has familiarity with the M's, having played with the organization in both 2022 and 2023. His offense would be a clear upgrade over Ben Williamson, who has just one home run at third base this season.
Speaking on the most recent edition of the Refuse to Lose podcast, ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney made his prediction on where Suarez will land:
I think, because of the history of trades between these two franchises, which has included, as you know, Eugenio Suarez, that these two teams are very well matched. I guess the key question is how aggressive will the Yankees be? How aggressive will the Cubs be? Toronto? And how will the Diamondbacks value those guys? If I'm picking a team to get Suarez, I think it's going to be the Mariners.
Olney made it clear that was just a prediction, but it's certainly one that M's fans will enjoy hearing. Suarez made a huge impression on Seattle during his tenure and helped the M's get to the playoffs in 2022, the last time they reached the postseason.
You can hear the full interview with Olney below. Seattle is 54-48 on the season. They'll play the Angels on Thursday night.
