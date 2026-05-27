Tigers-Dodgers' Tarik Skubal Mock Trade Package is Off-Base

The Detroit Tigers have surprisingly fallen out of contention early on this season. This may ultimately lead to them trading two-time American League Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal to a contending team.

He is in the final year of his contract and is unlikely to remain in Detroit, so a trade might make sense. Among the teams who could make a trade for him are the back-to-back World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report put together a mock trade that would send prospects Zyhir Hope and Emil Morales to the Tigers in exchange for Skubal. However, this is a little bit of off-base.

Tigers-Dodgers Skubal Mock Trade is off-base

Apr 29, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Dodgers are fortunate to have arguably the best farm system in all of baseball, so this is a trade they can afford to make. However, even with Skubal's recent elbow surgery, it's likely going to take more than just two prospects.

Skubal has won two Cy Young awards and is arguably the best starting pitcher in the American League and perhaps all of baseball, so it's going to take a little bit more than that at least.

Los Angeles has other promising prospects such as Josue De Paula, Eduardo Quintero, Mike Sirota, River Ryan and Jackson Ferris. While it likely won't take all of those prospects along with Morales and Hope, the Dodgers are going to need to be prepared to make an even bigger offer than what Rymer is proposing here.

Again, the Dodgers have what it's going to take to get a deal done, but simply giving Detroit two of their best prospects likely will not be enough to land one of the top pitchers in Major League Baseball.

The Tigers are going to want a massive haul, and they can certainly bring back a good return for the veteran left-hander, but the Dodgers are really going to have to pay up.

Los Angeles can afford to do this, and this is the kind of move that the Dodgers are accustomed to making and one that they aren't going to be afraid of pulling the trigger on.

But it's going to take a lot more than what is being proposed by Rymer here. It will be interesting to see just how far teams are willing to go to land Skubal in a potential blockbuster trade. The Dodgers have the prospects necessary to get it done.