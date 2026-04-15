Tigers Kevin McGonigle Extension Could Have Massive Ripple Effect on MLB

The Detroit Tigers made a huge move on Wednesday morning. According to Robert Murray, they have in agreement with rookie shortstop Kevin McGonigle on an eight-year, $150 million contract extension.

The deal will take him through the 2034 season, and it also includes a $14 million signing bonus and performance escalators. McGonigle is now the latest young star to receive a massive contract extension. The Pittsburgh Pirates recently gave shortstop Konnor Griffin a nine-year, $140 million contract.

Ultimately, this move could have a massive ripple effect on the rest of the league and set the stage for more potential extensions to come in the next few days.

Kevin McGonigle extension sets stage for next big contract

Apr 12, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle (7) hits a single in the third inning against the Miami Marlins at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Teams are certainly jumping the gun with their contract extensions for younger players. Griffin landed a big contract extension, and now the Tigers have done the same with McGonigle.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported earlier this week that while the two sides haven't made any progress on a deal just yet, the St. Louis Cardinals and JJ Wetherholt have at least had discussions about a potential extension.

That could very well be the next extension signed. The signs are certainly pointing to more teams giving their young players big extensions, and the Cardinals may have a true superstar on their hands with Wetherholt, just as the Tigers do with McGonigle and the Pirates do with Griffin.

Teams clearly like what they are seeing early on out of these former top prospects, and want to make sure that these players are locked up long-term and can be a part of their core for the next several years.

The Tigers have a strong young team, and they now have McGonigle locked into their core for the foreseeable future. The next generation of star players is officially starting to take shape, and McGonigle is going to be a part of it.

So too are players like Wetherholt and Griffin, and it likely won't be long before St. Louis decides to give Wetherholt the next big contract extension for a rookie and invest into their core for the future.

It will be interesting to see what comes next and which players will ultimately be in line for contract extensions. Once one domino falls, it seems that the rest are soon to follow, which bodes well for a lot of young players that have made it to the major leagues this soon.