The 3 Hottest Stories Around MLB Right Now

We're just about two weeks into the 2026 Major League Baseball season and it's been a doozy so far.

We've seen a few surprises, like the Miami Marlins and the Boston Red Sox. Miami is a positive and has overachieved. Boston is a significant negative right now with the worst record in baseball after nine games.

There have been some massive individual performances, like Jo Adell robbing three home runs in one game for the Los Angeles Angels this past weekend. We've seen prospects making the jump to the big leagues, including No. 1 overall prospect Konnor Griffin over with the Pittsburgh Pirates. All of this is to say that it has been a big few weeks in baseball.

Let's unpack the three biggest stories of the last week across the league.

Konnor Griffin's Pirates Promotion/Reported Extension

Apr 5, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (6) and center fielder Oneil Cruz (15) take the field for the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

There is no denying the fact that 19-year-old infielder Konnor Griffin making the jump to the big leagues as a teenager has been the biggest story in the league over the last week. Griffin was not only selected to make his big league debut, but ESPN's Buster Olney reported that him and the Pirates were "finalizing" terms on a nine-year, $140 million mega extension. This deal significantly tops other pre-MLB debut extensions.

It didn't take Griffin long to make an impact. Griffin went 1-for-3 in his big league debut with an RBI and a walk as well. He became just the fourth player since 1920 to record an RBI and walk in their big league debut as a teenager. The future is bright in Pittsburgh.

Jo Adell's Three Home Run Robberies

Apr 4, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Jo Adell (7) reacts after making a catch against the Seattle Mariners during the ninth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images | Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

There have been other stories around the league, but no one else is robbing three home runs in the same game. It's unheard of. And yet Adell was able to do it for Los Angeles against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday.

JO ADELL JUST ROBBED CAL RALEIGH OF HIS FIRST HOMER OF THE YEAR 😮



(via @Angels)pic.twitter.com/cOILfQeIPb — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) April 5, 2026

JO ADELL ROBS HIS SECOND HOMER OF THE NIGHT 🤯 pic.twitter.com/oKaccCP6xh — MLB (@MLB) April 5, 2026

One of the most insane plays you will ever see on a baseball field https://t.co/b04QJFQ1jz pic.twitter.com/u5TQVwGSMc — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 5, 2026

Three home run robberies in just one game. Not even just that, the Angels won just 1-0. Adell's defense powered Los Angeles past Seattle and the baseball world certainly noticed.

The Struggling Boston Red Sox

Mar 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora walks to the mound for a pitching change during the fifth inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Who saw the Red Sox having the worst record in the league through nine games? Boston currently sits at 2-7 despite an offseason full of additions. On paper, this club looks like a contender. In the standings, that's not the case right now. Something has got to give for Boston. The club is struggling both from a pitching perspective and with the offense. Not great.