The 3 Hottest Stories Around MLB Right Now
In this story:
We're just about two weeks into the 2026 Major League Baseball season and it's been a doozy so far.
We've seen a few surprises, like the Miami Marlins and the Boston Red Sox. Miami is a positive and has overachieved. Boston is a significant negative right now with the worst record in baseball after nine games.
There have been some massive individual performances, like Jo Adell robbing three home runs in one game for the Los Angeles Angels this past weekend. We've seen prospects making the jump to the big leagues, including No. 1 overall prospect Konnor Griffin over with the Pittsburgh Pirates. All of this is to say that it has been a big few weeks in baseball.
Let's unpack the three biggest stories of the last week across the league.
Konnor Griffin's Pirates Promotion/Reported Extension
There is no denying the fact that 19-year-old infielder Konnor Griffin making the jump to the big leagues as a teenager has been the biggest story in the league over the last week. Griffin was not only selected to make his big league debut, but ESPN's Buster Olney reported that him and the Pirates were "finalizing" terms on a nine-year, $140 million mega extension. This deal significantly tops other pre-MLB debut extensions.
It didn't take Griffin long to make an impact. Griffin went 1-for-3 in his big league debut with an RBI and a walk as well. He became just the fourth player since 1920 to record an RBI and walk in their big league debut as a teenager. The future is bright in Pittsburgh.
Jo Adell's Three Home Run Robberies
There have been other stories around the league, but no one else is robbing three home runs in the same game. It's unheard of. And yet Adell was able to do it for Los Angeles against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday.
Three home run robberies in just one game. Not even just that, the Angels won just 1-0. Adell's defense powered Los Angeles past Seattle and the baseball world certainly noticed.
The Struggling Boston Red Sox
Who saw the Red Sox having the worst record in the league through nine games? Boston currently sits at 2-7 despite an offseason full of additions. On paper, this club looks like a contender. In the standings, that's not the case right now. Something has got to give for Boston. The club is struggling both from a pitching perspective and with the offense. Not great.
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Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Fastball On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com