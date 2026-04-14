Cubs vs. Phillies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 14

The Philadelphia Phillies broke out in a big way on Monday night, taking the series opener over the Chicago Cubs by a final score of 13-7. Philadelphia had scored 11 runs in its previous five games combined.

The Phillies turn to veteran Aaron Nola as they look to keep rolling tonight. He’ll be opposed by southpaw Riley Martin, making his first MLB start as the opener for the Cubs.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Cubs vs. Phillies on Tuesday, April 14.

Cubs vs. Phillies Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Cubs +1.5 (-168)

Phillies -1.5 (+139)

Moneyline

Cubs +119

Phillies -143

Total

9.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Cubs vs. Phillies Probable Pitchers

Cubs: Riley Martin (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Phillies: Aaron Nola (1-1, 3.63 ERA)

Cubs vs. Phillies How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, April 14

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Citizens Bank Park

How to Watch (TV): MARQ, NBCSP+, TBS

Cubs record: 7-9

Phillies record: 8-8

Cubs vs. Phillies Best MLB Prop Bets

Phillies Best MLB Prop Bet

Bryce Harper OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI (-158)

Bryce Harper is heating up for the Phillies. After going just 5 for 36 (.139) in nine games to start the season, the slugger is 11 for 22 with a home run and four doubles during his current seven-game hitting streak.

Harper has gone OVER 1.5 HRR in four straight games and five of his last seven after that rough start. I’ll back him to stay hot at home tonight.

Cubs vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick

As long as Aaron Nola can have a solid outing on the mound, the Phillies should be able to get another win over Chicago. The Cubs are running out an opener, likely to be followed by Colin Rea.

Nola was fantastic in his lone start against the Cubs last season. He threw seven one-run innings, allowing just three hits and one walk while striking out six.

The Phils’ bats came alive last night, and it’s hitting weather in Philadelphia.

Pick: Phillies -143

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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