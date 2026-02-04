The 2026 MLB All-Star Game will be held in Philadelphia at Citizens Bank Park, the first time the event has been hosted by the Phillies since 1996. As was the case last year in Atlanta, there figures to be many first-time All-Stars partaking in the midsummer classic this coming season.

In 2025, 19 players were named to the All-Star Game for the first time in their career. That list includes stars like Cal Raleigh, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Hunter Greene, James Wood, Pete Crow-Armstrong and several other players who developed into big-time contributors.

Let’s take a look at some players who have potential to do the same this upcoming season.

National League

Jesús Luzardo - LHP, Phillies

Jesús Luzardo is entering his second season with the Phillies. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Luzardo had a succesful first season with the Phillies, and now he’ll be vying for the chance to represent his team at the All-Star Game for the firsrt time in his career. Last year, Luzardo ranked fourth in MLB with 216 strikeouts and was tied for fifth with 15 wins. He pitched a career-high 183 2/3 innings, and although he had a 3.92 ERA, his 2.90 FIP suggests he was getting a bit unlucky with batted balls. The 28-year-old is a prime candidate to get his first All-Star nod in 2026, and it doesn’t hurt that the game will be played at his team’s home park.

Brice Turang - 2B, Brewers

The young second baseman was one of the most valuable players in all of MLB last year. Turang led a 97-win Brewers team with a 5.7 bWAR in 2025 and took some major strides at the plate. In his first two seasons, Turang had been a defense-first infielder with quick feet on the base paths. He took his game to another level in ‘25, slashing .288/.359/.435 with 18 home runs (more than he’d had in his first two seasons combined) and 81 RBIs, along with 24 steals.

Jackson Chourio - OF, Brewers

Jackson Chourio turns 22 in March, and already has two 20-20 seasons in MLB. | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Another Brewer who could become a first-time All-Star in 2026 is Chourio, who has put together back-to-back impressive seasons in Milwaukee. He didn’t quite take the expected leap last season, though he still had a solid year with 21 home runs, 78 RBIs and 21 stolen bases, despite dealing with a hamstring injury throughout the year. Chourio is still just 21 years old, but he’s already got two 20–20 seasons under his belt in MLB, and he could very well be heading to Philadelphia, possibly alongside his teammate Turang, as a first-time All-Star.

Nico Hoerner - 2B, Cubs

Hoerner won his second Gold Glove in 2025, but despite posting a team-leading 6.6 bWAR, he was not named to the All-Star team. Hoerner is one of the best defensive infielders in the sport, and also a hyper-efficient contact hitter. He led the team in batting average (.297) and hits (178), all while striking out just 49 times in 649 plate appearances. His 7.5% strikeout rate was the third lowest in MLB, behind only Luis Arraez and Jacob Wilson. Hoerner’s strengths aren’t the sort of skills that are typically rewarded with All-Star votes, but a fast start could yield the recognition he deserves.

Drake Baldwin - C, Braves

Braves catcher Drake Baldwin had an impressive rookie season in 2025. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Baldwin had an excellent first season in the big leagues, racking up 3.3 bWAR despite only playing 124 games. He flexed his power with 19 home runs and a .469 slugging percentage en route to winning National League Rookie of the Year. If he can take another step in his development in 2026 and continue to improve, he’ll be representing Atlanta at the All-Star Game in just his second season. He’ll turn 25 in March, so he’ll have a chance to become the youngest Braves catcher to make their All-Star debut since Brian McCann in 2006.

Honorable Mentions

Noah McLean - RHP, Mets

Seiya Suzuki - OF, Cubs

Michael King - RHP, Padres

Michael Busch - 1B, Cubs

Nick Lodolo - LHP, Reds

Jhoan Duran - RHP, Phillies

American League

Nick Kurtz - 1B, Athletics

Nick Kurtz won the AL Rookie of the Year award in 2025. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Nick Kurtz had a ridiculously good rookie season for the Athletics in 2025. He won the Silver Slugger at first base after recording a 1.002 OPS with 36 home runs and 86 RBIs. Oh, and he did all of that in just 112 games, having not made his MLB debut until late April. Kurtz ran away with the AL Rookie of the Year award, and had he been in the majors from the start of the season, he’d have been a lock for the All-Star Game. Assuming he can produce at a level that even comes close to the one he reached last season, he’ll be headed to Philly in July.

Roman Anthony - OF, Red Sox

The top prospect in baseball did not disappoint once he got the call up to Boston. The Red Sox outfielder was excellent in his first 71 games of MLB action. Anthony had a .859 OPS with eight home runs and 32 RBIs, while logging a 140 OPS+. He had 27 extra-base hits and even walked 40 times. A future star, Anthony could vie for a spot in the All-Star lineup in 2026, his first full season in the big leagues.

Dylan Cease - RHP, Blue Jays

Dylan Cease signed with the Blue Jays this offseason. | David Frerker-Imagn Images

Cease’s free-agent contract with the Blue Jays was the biggest deal handed out this offseason. The 30-year-old signed a seven-year, $210 million deal with the reigning American League champions. Despite finishing second in NL Cy Young voting in 2022 and fourth in ‘24, Cease has never made the All-Star Game in his seven-year career. That could very well change if he pitches up to his potential in ’26, though he’s been inconsistent throughout his time in MLB. Last year, Cease had a 4.55 ERA and surrendered a career-high 21 home runs. Still, he’s gone over 200 strikeouts in five straight seasons and has remarkable durability, making no less than 32 starts each year of that stretch. Is this the year he finally gets recognized as an All-Star?

Wyatt Langford - OF, Rangers

The Rangers’ left fielder enjoyed a 20–20 season in 2025, his second year in MLB, when he logged 22 home runs and 22 stolen bases in 134 games. A 30–30 season could be within reach for the former No. 4 overall pick in ‘26. Langford boasts tremendous speed and power, and although he strikes out a good deal, he also has a strong ability to draw walks––he had 74 in 134 games last year. Langford was worth 5.6 bWAR last season, second on Texas behind only Corey Seager (6.2), and he’s still just 25 years old entering his third MLB season.

Ben Rice - 1B, Yankees

Ben Rice hit 26 home runs last season for the Yankees. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Rice had an outstanding season at the plate in 2025, and he should see an uptick in playing time this year. He launched 26 home runs and recorded a .836 OPS in his second MLB season. He was third on a loaded Yankees offense with 233 total bases despite only playing 138 games. He should see plenty of action at first base in ‘26, which will keep him in the lineup on a daily basis, and he could vault himself into All-Star status if he continues to shine in the batter’s box

Honorable Mentions

Zach Neto - SS, Angels

Vinnie Pasquantino - 1B, Royals

Cam Schlittler - RHP, Yankees

Ernie Clement - INF, Blue Jays

Tyler Soderstrom - OF, Athletics

