Freddy Peralta Trade Rumors Are Suddenly All Over the Place

Could we see some fireworks across Major League Baseball on the sooner side?

Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski shared towards the end of April that he has already had trade talks and that it was earlier than at any other point throughout his career.

If that wasn't an indication that chatter already is happening, then Bruce Levine of 670thescore.com's report about the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets on Friday will only amplify that idea even more.

"According to industry sources, the Cubs are one of the teams the Mets have talked to about acquiring RHP Freddy Peralta. June 1st is a target time for the Mets to either get back into the race or move the soon-to-be free agent. Peralta and Craig Counsell share a mutual bond," Levine wrote on X.

MLB Trade Rumors Already Are Heating Up

May 6, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) delivers a pitch against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Levine backtracked on X afterward.

"A Cubs source told me they have talked to many teams about pitching, but have not talked directly about Freddy Peralta with the Mets," Levine wrote.

While this is the case, it's certainly interesting at least that Levine noted that the Mets are waiting to June 1 to determine a path forward.

Freddy Peralta is a star and the Mets acquired him from the Milwaukee Brewers ahead of the campaign for two elite prospects in utility man Jett Williams and pitcher Brandon Sproat. The Mets also got hurler Tobias Myers in the deal. Peralta unsurprisingly has looked like a star this season, despite New York's struggles. He has a 3.12 ERA in eight starts. The Cubs have a desperate need for pitching with all of the injuries that have popped up, with Matthew Boyd being the most recent.

Chicago has found ways to win and is tied with the Atlanta Braves and the New York Yankees for the best record in baseball at 26-12. If the Cubs could somehow get Peralta from the Mets, arguably, they would be the biggest threat to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League. It doesn't hurt that there would already be a built-in connection as well with manager Craig Counsell, who was with Peralta in Milwaukee.

It certainly seems like Dombrowski wasn't kidding when he mentioned trade talks already being had around the league. Now, we're not just talking about the theoretical idea of trade happening, but instead a report about a legit star generating trade interest from a specific team.

It's really early to be hearing about big names like this, but it goes to show that the 2026 season may be different. Certainly, this is now something to watch closely.