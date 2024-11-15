Toronto Blue Jays First Baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Named to All-MLB 1st Team
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. strung together a banner year in 2024, and the recognition for his accomplishments continues to come flooding in.
The Toronto Blue Jays superstar was named to the All-MLB First Team on Thursday, singling him out as the top first baseman across all of baseball. He beat out Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper for the spot on the First Team, relegating Harper to the Second Team.
The All-MLB Teams, which were first introduced in 2019, are jointly determined by a fan vote and a panel of media members, broadcasters, former players and other officials from throughout the game.
Guerrero previously made the All-MLB First Team in 2021, when he finished runner-up in AL MVP voting and won his first Silver Slugger. Guerrero won his second Silver Slugger earlier this week, and while he was not named a top-three finalist for MVP, it still remains to be seen where he placed in the overall race.
The 25-year-old hit .323 with 30 home runs, 44 doubles, 103 RBI, a .940 OPS and a 6.2 WAR in 2024, making his fourth consecutive All-Star appearance in the process. Most of that damage came after May 4, at which point he was batting just .231 with a .675 OPS and 0.2 WAR.
From then on, Guerrero hit .348 with a 1.011 OPS. The 169 hits, 27 home runs, 38 doubles and 92 RBI he racked up in that stretch would have put him on pace for 219 hits, 35 home runs, 49 doubles and 119 RBI over 162 games.
Guerrero was once again a mainstay in the Blue Jays' lineup, appearing in 159 of their 162 games. Since the start of the 2020 season, Guerrero has missed a total of 12 games.
The Blue Jays will now work on extending Guerrero, as the young slugger is heading into his final season under contract. If the two sides can't reach an agreement, he could either get traded to a new team or enter free agency this time next year.
Guerrero, who was born in Canada while his Hall of Fame father was with the Montreal Expos, has played his entire professional career in the Blue Jays' organization.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.