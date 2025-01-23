Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays Swing Minor Trade on Thursday
After designating him for assignment earlier this week, the Toronto Blue Jays have officially traded left-hander Brandon Eisert to the Tampa Bay Rays for cash considerations.
Eisert had been removed from the 40-man roster in order to make room for the recently signed Anthony Santander.
The Blue Jays made the announcement on social media:
The 27-year-old Eisert made his major league debut with the Blue Jays in 2024, appearing in three games. He gave up three earned runs in 6.2 innings while striking out two.
WIth the Rays, he'll get an opportunity to serve as additional pitching depth. The Rays are one of the best organizations in baseball when it comes to developing pitching.
In the minors, Eisert is 18-9 lifetime with a 3.76 ERA. He's made 178 appearances, including 10 starts. The Buffalo Bisons (Blue Jays Triple-A affiliate) posted a goodbye message to Eisert on social media as well:
Best of luck to the guy who pitched A LOT of (139) games for us
Best of luck with Tampa, Brandon! You'll forever be in the record books in Buffalo
The Blue Jays have added relievers Jeff Hoffman and Yimi Garcia to the bullpen this offseason, further negating the need for Eisert.
Toronto is coming off a season in which they went 74-88 and finished last in the American League East. The Rays, on the other hand, went 80-82 and finished fourth. Both teams have bigger goals for the 2025 campaign.
The two teams both report to spring training about three weeks from now. Opening Day is March 27.
