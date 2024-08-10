Blue Jays' DeMarlo Hale Reportedly a Name to Watch in White Sox Manager Search
Toronto Blue Jays associate manager DeMarlo Hale is a name to watch in the Chicago White Sox's manager search, MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Saturday.
Hale, who has been on a handful of major league coaching staffs over the last two decades, was born and raised in Chicago. The 63-year-old was a minor league infielder in the 1980s.
After being named Minor League Manager of the Year in 1999, Hale joined the Texas Rangers and served as their major league first base coach until 2005. Hale then moved on to the Boston Red Sox, where he became a first base coach and eventually the bench coach under manager Terry Francona from 2006 to 2011.
Hale spent one season as the Baltimore Orioles' third base coach in 2012, then served as the Blue Jays' bench coach from 2013 to 2018. He spent two years in the Atlanta Braves' system before rejoining Francona in Cleveland, taking over as the Guardians' bench coach.
When Francona retired last fall, Hale decided to return to the Blue Jays.
Hale has been up for manager jobs in the past, but he has never been hired. He did manage four games for Toronto in 2015 and 2016, though, on top of stepping in as Cleveland's active manager when Francona was dealing with health issues in 2021.
The White Sox have an interim manager at the moment in Grady Sizemore, once an All-Star outfielder with Cleveland. He took over on Thursday after Chicago fired Pedro Grifol.
Through 118 games this season, the White Sox are sitting at 28-90. That puts them on pace for the worst record by any MLB team since the 1916 Philadelphia Athletics.
Hale now joins a list of rumored candidates that also includes Miami Marlins manager Skip Schumaker, New York Mets bench coach John Gibbons and Detroit Tigers pitching coach Chris Fetter, per Morosi. Hale notably worked under Gibbons in Toronto, where the two of them coached eventual White Sox general manager Chris Getz.
