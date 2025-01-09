Toronto Blue Jays Avoid Arbitration With Gold Glove Outfielder Daulton Varsho
The Toronto Blue Jays have avoided salary arbitration with outfielder Daulton Varsho, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported Thursday afternoon.
Varsho, who was in his second year of arbitration eligibility, is now slated to make $8.2 million in 2025, up from $5.65 million in 2024. MLB Trade Rumors initially projected that the 28-year-old would earn $7.7 million, so he exceeded expectations in that regard.
MLB Network ranked Varsho as the No. 7 center fielder in the league as part of their "Top 10 Players Right Now" series earlier this week.
This past season, Varsho hit .214 with a .700 OPS across 136 games. He racked up 18 home runs, 58 RBI, 10 stolen bases and a 5.0 WAR, also winning a Gold Glove thanks to his five outfield assists and 28 defensive runs saved.
A right rotator cuff injury forced Varsho to undergo shoulder surgery in September, though, and he is no longer expected to be ready by the start of Spring Training.
Varsho became an everyday player with the Arizona Diamondbacks midway through 2021, and he got traded to the Blue Jays ahead of the 2023 campaign. So far in his career, Varsho is a .225 hitter with a .711 OPS, averaging 22 home runs, 67 RBI, 14 stolen bases and a 4.3 WAR per 162 games.
Since the start of 2022, Varsho has accumulated 72 defensive runs saved. No other player, regardless of position, has broken 60.
The Blue Jays have also avoided arbitration with starting pitcher Alek Manoah and reliever Erik Swanson, among others, but there have not been any updates on the statuses of first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., utility man Ernie Clement or catcher Alejandro Kirk.
Track all of the arbitration deadline deals across the league HERE.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.