Toronto Blue Jays Defensive Wizard Hits Home Run in First At-Bat Since Surgery
It was certainly a welcome back moment for Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Daulton Varsho on Friday, as he homered in his first at-bat of the spring. Varsho hadn't played yet because of rotator cuff surgery that he underwent at the end of 2024.
Not only did he homer in first at-bat of the spring, he homered on the first pitch he saw. Keegan Matheson of MLB.com posted the video on social media.
Varsho's presence in the Jays lineup is certainly a big one, seeing as how he won the Gold Glove in center field last season. However, it's unclear if he'll be ready to play defense by Opening Day. Nonetheless, the Blue Jays pitching staff will also appreciate him coming back whenever that is, as he's a superior defender at this point to George Springer and Anthony Santander, who will be flanking him on the corners.
Seeing a first pitch home run is also a good sign for Varsho at the plate, since his bat has lagged the last few seasons. Since arriving in Toronto, he's hit just .217 with a .289 on-base percentage. He still does have power, hitting 38 homers in those two seasons. He had 18 homers last season, playing in 136 games before the shoulder injury.
The Blue Jays are coming off a last-place finish in the American League East last season, having finished 74-88. In addition to getting Varsho back from injury, they've gone out and added Santander, Max Scherzer, Andres Gimenez, Jeff Hoffman and Yimi Garcia.
However, they've failed to extend Vladimir Guerrero Jr., meaning he'll become a free agent at the end of the year. That's a blight on the entire offseason.
