Toronto Blue Jays Give Update on Possible Role Change For George Springer
The Toronto Blue Jays are heading into a very interesting season that will be filled with complexities.
First, the Blue Jays are coming off a last-place finish in the American League East at 74-88 and they've made several moves to try to turn that around.
They signed elite reliever Jeff Hoffman to a three-year deal and they've also brought back reliever Yimi Garcia. They signed slugger Anthony Santander to a five-year deal, brought in future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer and traded for Platinum Glove winner Andres Gimenez.
Then, there's the Vladimir Guerrero Jr. situation. The team failed to extend him before spring training and now he's said that he's going to test free agency after the year. If the team struggles, there will be questions about trading him, and Bo Bichette, who is also in the same situation.
As the Blue Jays attempt to navigate the season ahead, they provided some interesting updates at spring training on Wednesday, including about a possible change for George Springer.
Per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com:
John Schneider says that George Springer will see some time in left field this season. He and Santander could go back and forth between LF-RF depending on matchups.
He mentions Springer alongside Bichette, Wagner and Gimenez as leadoff options. #BlueJays
Springer, 35, hasn't played left field since the 2019 season with the Houston Astros, but evidently it would help give the Jays some additional lineup flexibility.. A four-time All-Star and a two-time Silver Slugger, he's a career .262 hitter.
He's coming off a down year in which he hit .220 with 19 homers.
