Toronto Blue Jays Have Expressed Interest in Free Agent Outfielder Jurickson Profar
The Toronto Blue Jays just added an All-Star slugger in Anthony Santander, but they could be in the market for another.
MLB.com senior reporter Mark Feinsand went on MLB Network's "Hot Stove" on Tuesday to theorize what could be next for the Blue Jays after they gave Santander a five-year, $92.5 million contract. Feinsand addressed the Pete Alonso rumors and broke down first baseman's potential fit in Toronto before adding that the team was also taking a look at outfielder Jurickson Profar.
"Profar has got a number of teams interested, the Blue Jays are among them," Feinsand said. "I could see him as one of the next guys to fall. We keep talking about Alonso, we keep talking about Bregman – those are the two biggest names left on the market, but it doesn't seem like there's anything close."
Feinsand also mentioned the Houston Astros as a team that could make a play for Profar.
MLB Network's Jon Morosi also mentioned Profar as a possible target for the Blue Jays on Monday in the immediate aftermath of the Santander addition. Morosi and Feinsand both think Toronto has more money to burn in free agency, considering they were willing to pay Juan Soto and Corbin Burnes before they signed elsewhere.
Profar hit .280 with an .839 OPS across 158 games with the San Diego Padres in 2024, racking up 24 home runs, 29 doubles 85 RBI, 10 stolen bases and a 3.6 WAR. It marked a career year for Profar, who made his first All-Star appearance and won a Silver Slugger.
The soon-to-be 32-year-old is a .245 career hitter with a .726 OPS, averaging 16 home runs, 28 doubles, 64 RBI, eight stolen bases and a 1.2 WAR per 162 games since turning pro with the Texas Rangers in 2012.
Toronto seemingly has a full outfield with Santander, George Springer and Daulton Varsho set to old claim the starting spots, but Santander and Profar could easily alternate between left field and designated hitter. That would give the Blue Jays an even more stacked group around first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., shortstop Bo Bichette, second baseman Andrés Giménez and catcher Alejandro Kirk.
A starting pitcher and reliever would still be on Toronto's wish list, even if they landed Profar. Still, it seems like they may be willing to pay a high luxury tax bill to fill all the holes, either to convince Guerrero to re-sign with a competitive team long-term or soften the blow of his potential departure in free agency next winter.
