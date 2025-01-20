MLB Insider Doesn't Think Toronto Blue Jays Are Done After Anthony Santander Signing
The Toronto Blue Jays finally made a splash when they signed outfielder Anthony Santander on Monday, but they might not be done going after big fish just yet.
After all, the Blue Jays were willing to fork over upwards of $700 million to Juan Soto before he went to the New York Mets, plus $200 million for Corbin Burnes, who instead opted to sign with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Santander only got $92.5 million over five years, so there should still be cash left over that Toronto can spend elsewhere.
MLB Network's Jon Morosi is among those who believes the Blue Jays' front office will continue to pursue their top remaining targets, even after adding Santander to their lineup.
"I don't think they're totally done yet," Morosi said. "It wouldn't surprise me if we see someone like a Jurickson Profar, perhaps, land with the Blue Jays – he's another person they've had some interest in. But we had heard at different times names like (Pete) Alonso and (Alex) Bregman."
Morosi also mentioned All-Star relief pitcher Carlos Estévez as an option, one day after he had reported that the righty was drawing interest from the Blue Jays. A report from Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith on Sunday also suggested that Toronto could make a push for future Hall of Fame starting pitcher Max Scherzer if they proved they were serious about contending.
The Santander signing should do just that, and another big move would only further cement the Blue Jays as a threat to snag a playoff spot in 2025.
The Blue Jays adding more premier talent could help them build a solid enough core around Vladimir Guerrero Jr. that the All-Star first baseman elects to re-sign with the franchise long-term. On the other hand, bringing in Santander and Bregman would give Toronto insurance in case Guerrero and Bichette opt to leave in free agency next winter.
Spring Training is a month away, and the Blue Jays are tracking to have the fifth-highest payroll in baseball. Another big signing would have them in the same ballpark as the New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets, three of the top-five favorites to win the World Series in 2025.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.