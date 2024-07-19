Toronto Blue Jays Make Multiple Big Roster Moves to Start Second Half
On Friday, the Toronto Blue Jays announced that veteran and possible Hall of Famer Joey Votto will begin his rehab stint at Triple-A Buffalo. He's been out all season with an ankle injury and is trying to work his way back to the big league level.
Furthermore, the team announced multiple roster moves in the bullpen.
ROSTER MOVES:
RHP Yimi García reinstated from 15-day IL
RHP Erik Swanson recalled from Triple-A
RHP Zach Pop optioned to Triple-A
The Blue Jays are in last place in the American League East but if they want to take one last stand before the trade deadline, these moves could help accomplish that.
The 33-year-old Garcia is one of the top arms in the bullpen for Toronto, having gone 3-0 this year with a 2.57 ERA. He's only pitched in 27 games but does have five saves. He's struck out 37 batters in 28.0 innings.
In his 10th major league season, Garcia has played for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Miami Marlins, Houston Astros and Blue Jays. He's 22-29 lifetime.
It's been a dreadful season for Swanson, who is usually a reliable reliever. He's made only 17 major league appearances this year and has spent significant time in Triple-A. In the majors, he's 1-2 with a 9.22 ERA. He's also struggled mightily in the minors, going 0-1 with a 10.70 ERA in 19 appearances.
The 30-year-old Swanson has played for both the Seattle Mariners and Blue Jays in his career. He had a 1.68 and 2.97 ERA in each of the last two years, respectively.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.