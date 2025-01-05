Toronto Blue Jays One of "Several" Teams Interested in Former Top Prospect Yoan Moncada
According to Cuban Baseball Insider Francys Romero, the Toronto Blue Jays are one of "several" teams that are interested in former top prospect Yoan Moncada.
Per Romero on social media:
Several teams, including the Cubs, Mariners, and Blue Jays, remain interested in 3B Yoan Moncada, per sources.
The third baseman market continues to wait on what happens with Alex Bregman.
The Blue Jays have been linked to Bregman as well, but there's been no indication as to how serious that interest is. The Jays have an opening at third base, but signing Moncada seems questionable. First, the Jays have Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at first, Andres Gimenez at second and Bo Bichette at short.
While third base is least solidified, Ernie Clement did finish as a Gold Glove finalist in 2024. The team also has Will Wagner an infield option and doesn't necessarily need to go out and spend on Moncada.
Moncada became a free agent this offseason after the White Sox declined his $25 million team option.
Now, Moncada has a reputation and a prior track record, but it's been a while. He hit 25 homers back in 2019. He also posted a .263 average with a .375 on-base percentage back in 2021. He hit .260 back in 2023.
Unfortunately, injury issues have hurt Moncada over the last few years. He played just 12 games in 2024 after playing 92 in 2023 and 104 in 2022. He was a durable player from 2018-2021 but hasn't been since.
He's the former No. 1 prospect in the sport.