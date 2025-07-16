Toronto Blue Jays Duo Puts Together Historic Effort in All-Star Game Performance

.@BlueJays teammates to record hits in the same All-Star Game:

Vladimir Guerrero Jr./Alejandro Kirk (2025)

Guerrero/Teoscar Hernandez/Marcus Semien (2021)

Troy Glaus/Vernon Wells (2006)

Carlos Delgado/Wells (2003)

Roberto Alomar/Joe Carter/Devon White (1993)

Alomar/Carter (1992)