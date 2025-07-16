Toronto Blue Jays Duo Puts Together Historic Effort in All-Star Game Performance
The National League defeated the American League 7-6 on Tuesday night in the Major League Baseball All-Star Game in Atlanta, Georgia. The National League won thanks to the first-ever "Home Run Derby swing-off," which occurred after the game was tied 6-6 at the end of nine innings.
Though the American League ultimately lost, it was a good night for the Toronto Blue Jays contingent. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 1-for-2 while catcher Alejandro Kirk did as well. Guerrero started the game while Kirk came in relief of starter Cal Raleigh.
By each getting hits, the two members of the Jays made some fun organizational history.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
@BlueJays. teammates to record hits in the same All-Star Game:
Vladimir Guerrero Jr./Alejandro Kirk (2025)
Guerrero/Teoscar Hernandez/Marcus Semien (2021)
Troy Glaus/Vernon Wells (2006)
Carlos Delgado/Wells (2003)
Roberto Alomar/Joe Carter/Devon White (1993)
Alomar/Carter (1992)
Guerrero, 26, is hitting .277 this season with a .384 on-base percentage. He's got 12 home runs and 46 RBIs for the Jays, who are in first place in the American League East. As for Kirk, he's hitting .303 with a .361 on-base percentage. He's got seven home runs and 45 RBIs, re-asserting himself as one of the better backstops in baseball.
The Jays are back in action on Friday night as they start off the second half of the season. They'll host the San Francisco Giants, who are battling for a National League playoff berth, at Rogers Centre. First pitch is set for 7:07 p.m. ET. The Blue Jays will start right-hander Chris Bassitt.
