Toronto Blue Jays Remain Actively Engaged on Free Agent Reliever Market
Now that superstar Juan Soto has come to contract terms with the New York Mets, the rest of the baseball offseason can start. With Soto's deal out of the way, the dominoes should begin to fall, with the winter meetings potentially serving as the backdrop for a number of signings and trades.
For the Toronto Blue Jays, who were active in the Soto market, they are actively seeking bullpen help, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network.
The Blue Jays, Red Sox, Phillies, and Yankees are active on free-agent relievers.
Tanner Scott, Carlos Estévez, Jeff Hoffman, Kenley Jansen, Kirby Yates, and Kyle Finnegan are among the top names still available.
@MLBNetwork
The Blue Jays finished last in the American League East last season at 74-88, with one of their many issues being the bullpen's inability to get the job done.
The team finished 29th in bullpen ERA and just non-tendered longtime closer Jordan Romano, making the need for help even more pronounced. While they haven't been directly linked to any of the names that Morosi mentions, it stands to reason that they could be interested.
After missing out on Soto, the team has a ton of cash to put towards improvements in other areas. The bullpen would be one, as would third base, and they've has also been connected to longtime Houston Astros star Alex Bregman.
The winter meetings began Monday in Dallas and go through Thursday, so we should start to get some answers on where the Jays stand in the market.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.