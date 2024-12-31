Toronto Blue Jays Reportedly Have Contract Offer to Korean INF Hyseong Kim
According to a video in Korean, the Toronto Blue Jays have a contract offer out to Korean infielder Hyeseong Kim. They are one of five teams to offer Kim, including the Seattle Mariners, Los Angeles Angels, San Diego Padres and Cincinnati Reds.
Kim can play all over the infield, but the Jays would likely use him at third base, keeping Bo Bichette at shortstop and Andres Gimenez at second. If the Jays were to sign Alex Bregman, Kim could slide into a reserve role. Though the Reds just cleared some space by trading Jonathan India, he could be a reserve in Cincinnati. He could also be one in San Diego, whereas the Angels and Mariners would view him as an immediate starter.
MLBTradeRumors ranked Kim as the No. 26 free agent in this class earlier this offseason. Here's what they said about him:
Still just 25 (26 in January), he’s coming off a strong season in which he slashed .326/.383/.458 with career-best marks in home runs (11) and strikeout rate (10.9%). While he lacks the power of his former Kiwoom Heroes teammate, Hyeseong Kim is regarded as a plus runner and plus defender at second base. He’s played plenty of shortstop in his KBO career, but the 2024 campaign was his third straight year calling second base his primary home on the diamond.
If Kim were to sign in Toronto, he would seemingly make a good addition to the top or bottom of the order, and his speed could help give the Jays some much-needed athleticism.
Toronto finished last in the American League East at 74-88. Kim has until Friday to decide if he's coming to the United States.
