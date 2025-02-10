Toronto Blue Jays Running Out of Time to Sign Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to Contract Extension
The Toronto Blue Jays are running out of time to sign superstar first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to a new contract.
The 25-year-old said that he would be willing to sign a deal with the Jays if they hit his asking price, but he's also said that he won't negotiate beyond the start of spring training. The first full-squad workout, which will include Guerrero, is Feb. 18th.
We have heard reports that Guerrero will sign a deal before spring training, but those reports come into question each day that goes by.
After missing out on stars like Juan Soto, Max Fried, Corbin Burnes and Roki Sasaki this offseason, the Jays have actually put together a solid winter, bringing in Anthony Santader, Andres Gimenez, Jeff Hoffman and Yimi Garcia. Signing Guerrero would be the ultimate capper and would go a long way toward building goodwill with the fanbase.
Guerrero is coming off a great year for the Jays in which he hit .323 with 30 homers and 103 RBI. He made his fourth All-Star Game and finished sixth in the American League MVP voting. The Jays finished last in the American League East at 74-88, but should figure to be better with the new additions in the fold.
However, if Guerrero doesn't get a deal done, his contract situation will be a looming story line all season long and could become a distraction. Bo Bichette is also in the final year of his contract and his future will be similarly discussed.
