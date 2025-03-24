Fastball

Toronto Blue Jays Shortstop Earns High Marks For Spring Performance, On Verge of Bounce Back Year

After an injury-plagued 2024 season, Bo Bichette has torn the cover off the ball this spring, hitting .373 with four home runs.

Brady Farkas

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette (11) fields the ball for an out against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fifth inning during spring training at TD Ballpark on March 21.
Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette (11) fields the ball for an out against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fifth inning during spring training at TD Ballpark on March 21. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

After an injury-plagued and generally poor season in 2024, Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette looks primed for a huge bounce back in 2025.

The Blue Jays are now done with Grapefruit League games, and Bichette turned in a robust .373 batting average with four homers and nine RBI. He went 19-for-51.

Bichette only had four home runs all of last season, which spanned 82 games because of his injury issues. His spring performance caught the eye of Keegan Matheson (MLB.com), who said that Bichette's resurgence stood out. The following comes from MLB.com's "One thing we learned in spring training" series.

The 2024 season was one he’d like to forget, battling recurring calf injuries with career-worst numbers across the board, but Bichette has looked incredible since the moment camp opened. He’s also, like his longtime running mate and best friend Vladdy, in a contract year. This feels like the perfect collision of talent and motivation

Still just 27, Bichette could be primed for a huge contract this offseason if he puts it all together again. A two-time All-Star, he led the American League in hits during both the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Toronto is coming off a year in which it finished last in the American League East (74-88), but after adding Max Scherzer, Jeff Hoffman, Anthony Santander, Yimi Garcia and Andres Gimenez, they feel better about their chances.

The Blue Jays will open up the regular season on Thursday, March 27 at home against the Baltimore Orioles.

Related MLB Stories

LATEST ON SHANE: Shane McClanahan left Saturday's Tampa Bay Rays' game early with injury, but the news is better than anyone expected. CLICK HERE:

HENDERSON OUT FOR OPENING DAY: Gunnar Henderson, the stud shortstop from the Baltimore Orioles, won't be ready in time for Opening Day with injury. CLICK HERE:

PUIG WANTS BACK IN: Yasiel Puig reportedly spoke recently about how he wants another chance in Major League Baseball. He's now 34 years old and playing in Korea. CLICK HERE:

Follow Fastball on SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

Published
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/News