Toronto Blue Jays Shortstop Earns High Marks For Spring Performance, On Verge of Bounce Back Year
After an injury-plagued and generally poor season in 2024, Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette looks primed for a huge bounce back in 2025.
The Blue Jays are now done with Grapefruit League games, and Bichette turned in a robust .373 batting average with four homers and nine RBI. He went 19-for-51.
Bichette only had four home runs all of last season, which spanned 82 games because of his injury issues. His spring performance caught the eye of Keegan Matheson (MLB.com), who said that Bichette's resurgence stood out. The following comes from MLB.com's "One thing we learned in spring training" series.
The 2024 season was one he’d like to forget, battling recurring calf injuries with career-worst numbers across the board, but Bichette has looked incredible since the moment camp opened. He’s also, like his longtime running mate and best friend Vladdy, in a contract year. This feels like the perfect collision of talent and motivation
Still just 27, Bichette could be primed for a huge contract this offseason if he puts it all together again. A two-time All-Star, he led the American League in hits during both the 2021 and 2022 seasons.
Toronto is coming off a year in which it finished last in the American League East (74-88), but after adding Max Scherzer, Jeff Hoffman, Anthony Santander, Yimi Garcia and Andres Gimenez, they feel better about their chances.
The Blue Jays will open up the regular season on Thursday, March 27 at home against the Baltimore Orioles.
