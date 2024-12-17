Toronto Blue Jays Sign Former Miami Marlins Catcher Ali Sánchez to Minor League Deal
The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a minor league contract with catcher Ali Sánchez, Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi reported Monday evening.
Sánchez, 27, will be joining his eighth organization in the last four years. He most recently appeared in 31 MLB games with the Miami Marlins in 2024, batting .167 with two doubles, two stolen bases, four RBI, a .402 OPS, a -0.6 offensive WAR and a 0.2 defensive WAR.
As part of their deal, Toronto has invited Sánchez to their major league Spring Training camp. The only catchers currently on the Blue Jays' 40-man roster are Alejandro Kirk and Tyler Heineman, the latter of whom is in his third stint with the team after getting claimed off waivers from the Boston Red Sox in September.
The Blue Jays designated minor league catcher Nick Raposo for assignment last week in order to free up the necessary space to re-sign relief pitcher Yimi García.
That puts Sánchez in a position to compete for an Opening Day roster spot in Toronto, although he will have to prove himself in the Grapefruit League if he's going to have a real chance.
Sánchez got his start with the New York Mets all the way back in 2013. The backstop progressed through the organization's farm system before ultimately making his MLB debut in 2020.
The following February, though, Sánchez was designated for assignment. He latched on with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2021, appearing in two more big league contests, only to get let go midway through 2022.
From there, Sánchez spent time with the Detroit Tigers, Pittsburgh Pirates, Arizona Diamondbacks, the Pirates again, the Chicago Cubs and then the Marlins.
Sánchez is a .175 hitter with a .438 OPS and a -0.7 WAR across 38 career MLB games. Down in Triple-A, Sánchez has hit .267 with a .734 OPS, racking up 24 home runs and 123 RBI in 280 contests.
The catcher is currently playing in the Venezuelan Winter League, batting .410 with a 1.066 OPS through 15 games.
