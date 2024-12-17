Fastball

Toronto Blue Jays Sign Former Miami Marlins Catcher Ali Sánchez to Minor League Deal

Ali Sánchez appeared in 31 games with the Miami Marlins in 2024, and now he is set to join the Toronto Blue Jays for their big league Spring Training camp in 2025.

Sam Connon

Jun 27, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Marlins catcher Ali Sanchez (47) advances home to score against the Philadelphia Phillies in the seventh inning at Citizens Bank Park.
Jun 27, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Marlins catcher Ali Sanchez (47) advances home to score against the Philadelphia Phillies in the seventh inning at Citizens Bank Park. / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a minor league contract with catcher Ali Sánchez, Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi reported Monday evening.

Sánchez, 27, will be joining his eighth organization in the last four years. He most recently appeared in 31 MLB games with the Miami Marlins in 2024, batting .167 with two doubles, two stolen bases, four RBI, a .402 OPS, a -0.6 offensive WAR and a 0.2 defensive WAR.

As part of their deal, Toronto has invited Sánchez to their major league Spring Training camp. The only catchers currently on the Blue Jays' 40-man roster are Alejandro Kirk and Tyler Heineman, the latter of whom is in his third stint with the team after getting claimed off waivers from the Boston Red Sox in September.

The Blue Jays designated minor league catcher Nick Raposo for assignment last week in order to free up the necessary space to re-sign relief pitcher Yimi García.

That puts Sánchez in a position to compete for an Opening Day roster spot in Toronto, although he will have to prove himself in the Grapefruit League if he's going to have a real chance.

Sánchez got his start with the New York Mets all the way back in 2013. The backstop progressed through the organization's farm system before ultimately making his MLB debut in 2020.

The following February, though, Sánchez was designated for assignment. He latched on with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2021, appearing in two more big league contests, only to get let go midway through 2022.

From there, Sánchez spent time with the Detroit Tigers, Pittsburgh Pirates, Arizona Diamondbacks, the Pirates again, the Chicago Cubs and then the Marlins.

Sánchez is a .175 hitter with a .438 OPS and a -0.7 WAR across 38 career MLB games. Down in Triple-A, Sánchez has hit .267 with a .734 OPS, racking up 24 home runs and 123 RBI in 280 contests.

The catcher is currently playing in the Venezuelan Winter League, batting .410 with a 1.066 OPS through 15 games.

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.

Published
Sam Connon
SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.

Home/News