Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Batting 7th For AL in MLB All-Star Game
Now that the All-Star break has started, the starting lineups for the Midsummer Classic were finally unveiled on monday.
The American League and National League starters were already locked in via the fan vote several weeks ago, outside of an injury replacement or two. Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy and Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo turned in their lineup cards Monday afternoon, though, locking in the batting order for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game.
Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who had already beaten out Baltimore Orioles slugger Ryan Mountcastle in the fan voting, was penciled in as the No. 7 hitter for the AL. He will step up to the plate after Cleveland Guardians third baseman José Ramírez, then pass the torch to Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman.
Unless the AL puts up a few runs in the first inning, it remains to be seen if Guerrero will get a shot to face Pittsburgh Pirates rookie Paul Skenes, who was selected as the NL's starting pitcher last Friday.
Guerrero is set to make his fourth consecutive All-Star appearance on Tuesday. It will be his first showing of the 2024 All-Star festivities, as he elected not to defend his crown in the Home Run Derby on Monday night.
Through 95 games this season, Guerrero is batting .288 with 14 home runs, 55 RBI, an .815 OPS and a 2.2 WAR.
Since he made his MLB debut in 2019, Guerrero has yet to miss an All-Star week. He participated in the Home Run Derby in 2019 and 2023, on top of appearing in every Midsummer Classic since 2021.
Guerrero has missed just 24 games since first joining the Blue Jays on April 26, 2019. He ranks seventh in home runs, fourth in total bases, third in RBI and third in hits among all AL players since then.
The fact that a player as talented and accomplished as Guerrero is batting seventh is nothing new for an All-Star Game, but it certainly illustrates the depth on the AL side of the showdown.
Here are both teams' lineups for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game, which is scheduled to get going at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
American League
1. Steven Kwan, LF (CLE)
2. Gunnar Henderson, SS (BAL)
3. Juan Soto, RF (NYY)
4. Aaron Judge, CF (NYY)
5. Yordan Álvarez, DH (HOU)
6. José Ramírez, 3B (CLE)
7. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B (TOR)
8. Adley Rutschman, C (BAL)
9. Marcus Semien, 2B (TEX)
SP: Corbin Burnes, RHP (BAL)
National League
1. Ketel Marte, 2B (ARI)
2. Shohei Ohtani, DH (LAD)
3. Trea Turner, SS (PHI)
4. Bryce Harper, 1B (PHI)
5. William Contreras, C (MIL)
6. Christian Yelich, RF (MIL)
7. Alec Bohm, 3B (PHI)
8. Teoscar Hernández, CF (LAD)
9. Jurickson Profar, LF (SD)
SP: Paul Skenes, RHP (PIT)
