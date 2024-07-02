Toronto Blue Jays' Young Prospect Earns Spot in All-Star Futures Game
Congratulations are in order for 20-year-old Toronto Blue Jays' prospect Fernando Perez, who earned a spot on the All-Star Futures Game roster during this year's All-Star festivities in Arlington, Texas.
The Dunedin Blue Jays put out the information on social media:
Fernando = The Future
Congratulations to Fernando Perez, who will represent Toronto in the All-Star Futures Game on Saturday, July 13 in Texas.
In 13 starts this season, Perez's 3.60 ERA and 76 Ks rank top-10 in the Florida State League.
The Nicaragua native is in his third minor league season and has struck out 76 batters in 70.0 innings this year. He's currently ranked the No. 23 prospect in the Jays organization, based on the newest MLB.com rankings.
It's the second year in a row that the Jays have had a pitcher at the Futures Game. In 2023, it was left-hander Ricky Tiedemann.
The following is a portion of Pere'z MLB.com prospect profile:
Whether Perez develops the ceiling to be something even more exciting remains to be seen. He lived in the low-90s last season but has grown into a bit more velocity, spending more time in the 93-94 mph range recently. He already has a strong feel for his slider, which lives in the mid-80s and could be tightened up in the coming years. As Perez climbs levels, more advanced and aggressive hitters will try to blitz him, knowing that he’ll be in the zone more than most pitchers in this organization. To win that adjustment game, Perez will eventually need to miss more bats, but he’s quietly emerged as one of the better young starters in the system with an exciting starting point.
The Futures Game will be played on Saturday, July 14. First pitch is set for 4:10 p.m. ET.
