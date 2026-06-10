Trade Or Stay? Predictions For Aroldis Chapman, More Stars in Trade Rumors

Right now, we are 54 days away from the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline, but who is counting?

The deadline is coming on Aug. 3 and a handful of stars have already been talked as potential options who could be wearing different uniforms by the time Aug. 4 rolls around. But who actually will be on the move? Let's dive in on a few of the biggest names out there in rumors with predictions on whether they will stay or go.

Tarik Skubal — Detroit Tigers

Scenes from Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal's rehab start with the West Michigan Whitecaps on Sunday, June 7, at LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park. | Lenny Padilla / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Skubal ends up getting moved, he will be the prize of the summer. The two-time reigning American League Cy Young Award winner is going to be a free agent after the season and the Tigers are bad, despite two straight wins. The Tigers are 28-39 on the season right now. Getting Skubal back on the mound every fifth day will be great, but the Tigers need to learn from the Los Angeles Angels' mistake with Shohei Ohtani. The Angels could've flipped Ohtani, but instead let him walk in free agency for no reason. If the Tigers aren't in contention, it would be malpractice to not consider a move.

Prediction: Gone and traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Aroldis Chapman — Boston Red Sox

May 20, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Boston Red Sox catcher Carlos Narvaez (75) and Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman (44) celebrate after defeating the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Another star on a bad team. Chapman arguably is the best closer in baseball right now. He has a 0.46 ERA in 20 appearances for the Red Sox. The Red Sox, like Detroit, is 11 games under .500. The club has made it clear that they are trying to add pieces and not subtract. But with each loss that stacks up, that could change.

Prediction: Stays, for now.

Lars Nootbaar — St. Louis Cardinals

Jun 6, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Lars Nootbaar (21) celebrates with teammates after hitting a go ahead two run home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

If this question was posed a week or two ago, the prediction would be that he would be traded. But the Cardinals are eight games above .500 and are playing well enough to the point that it might not make sense to fully offload pieces during the season. Nootbaar certainly would be a good trade candidate, but maybe more so after the season now and not during the campaign.

Prediction: Stays, for now

Freddy Peralta — New York Mets

May 29, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Mets have had a dumpster fire of a season so far. They are another team that needs a serious turnaround. The Mets are 29-37 on the season so far. If the Mets don't make a significant change, they will be in danger of selling.

Prediction: Gone and traded to the Toronto Blue Jays.