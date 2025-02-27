Trio of Toronto Blue Jays Veterans Pegged as Bounce Back Candidates in 2025
The Toronto Blue Jays took a major slide in 2024, in part due to some of their key contributors failing to produce up to expectations.
Heading into a critical 2025 campaign, a few of Toronto's veterans could very well return to form.
Five MLB.com writers joined forces Tuesday to pick one batter and one pitcher they think will bounce back this season. Of the 10 total players mentioned, three were Blue Jays.
Thomas Harrigan listed shortstop Bo Bichette as his bounce-back hitter. David Adler had Kevin Gausman as his pitcher pick, while Manny Randhawa landed on Chris Bassitt in that category.
Bichette hit .225 with a .598 OPS and -0.3 WAR across 81 games in 2024. Heading into the season, Bichette was a career .299 hitter with an .826 OPS and 126 OPS+, averaging 27 home runs, 40 doubles, 96 RBIs and 17 stolen bases per 162 games.
The 26-year-old is set to hit free agency next winter.
Bassitt, 36, is also a pending free agent. His 10-14 showing in 2024 – featuring a 4.16 ERA, 1.462 WHIP and -0.1 WAR – came in the immediate wake of a 10th-place finish in the AL Cy Young race.
As or Gausman, he has two years left on his deal. The 3.83 ERA and 1.221 WHIP Gausman posted last season don't look too bad on the surface, but his WAR dipped from 3.4 to 0.9.
Bichette, Bassitt and Gausman have a month left of spring training before the games actually start to count again. The Blue Jays open their regular season slate at home against the Baltimore Orioles on March 27.
Related MLB Stories
- CABALLERO LEAVES EARLY: José Caballero fouled a ball off his foot during Thursday's spring training game against the Detroit Tigers, leading to an early exit. CLICK HERE
- ESTÉVEZ BANGED UP: Back tightness has kept Carlos Estévez out of spring training action thus far, but he is likely to return to the mound before the regular season. CLICK HERE
- SANTANDER RETURNING TO CAMP: The Blue Jays were without their biggest free agent addition of the winter, Anthony Santander, due to a visa issue. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.