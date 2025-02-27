Tampa Bay Rays' José Caballero Leaves Spring Training Game With Apparent Foot Injury
Tampa Bay Rays infielder José Caballero left Thursday's spring training game against the Detroit Tigers with an apparent left foot injury, per the Tampa Bay Times' Marc Topkin.
That leaves Caballero without a clear role midway through spring training, and an injury could further set him back.
It remains to be seen if Caballero will need to undergo imaging, or if his removal from the contest was purely cautionary. He walked off the field with a member of the team's training staff.
Caballero made his MLB debut with the Seattle Mariners in 2023, only to get traded to Tampa Bay ahead of the 2024 campaign. Across 139 games last season, Caballero hit .227 with nine home runs, 44 RBI and a .630 OPS.
The 28-year-old infielder led the AL with 44 stolen bases in 2024, but got caught stealing an MLB-high 16 times.
Caballero posted -3 defensive runs saved at shortstop last season, compared to his four defensive runs saved at third and his one at second.
Taylor Walls is in line to start at shortstop for the Rays to open 2025, although free agent addition Ha-Seong Kim is expected to return from shoulder surgery in May. Top prospect Carson Williams is waiting in the wings at that position as well.
Former top prospect Junior Caminero is expected to take a leap at third base, while former All-Star second baseman Brandon Lowe is healthy for the time being. Infielder Jonathan Aranda is also on the roster, as is utility man Richie Palacios.
Tampa Bay's next Grapefruit League contest is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Related MLB Stories
- ESTÉVEZ BANGED UP: Back tightness has kept Carlos Estévez out of spring training action thus far, but he is likely to return to the mound before the regular season. CLICK HERE
- SANTANDER RETURNING TO CAMP: The Blue Jays were without their biggest free agent addition of the winter, Anthony Santander, due to a visa issue. CLICK HERE
- ALUTVE MAKING LF DEBUT: The Astros seem to be following through on moving star second baseman Jose Altuve to left field, as he will start at his new position on Friday. CLICK HERE
