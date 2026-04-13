Two Teams It's Time to Sound the Alarm On in 2026

The 2026 season is now in full swing. There have been some surprises and some disappointments thus far. Teams like the St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates have performed better than expected this month.

However, other teams have cause for concern as the season progresses. There are a lot of signs of trouble for some of these teams that are too obvious to ignore.

There is still a lot of time left in the season for these teams to turn things around, but it might take a major shakeup or two to get them back on track. Here are two teams that it's time to sound the alarm on.

New York Yankees

Apr 12, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge (99) reacts after hitting a two run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays in the ninth inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Yankees were off to a red-hot start and looked to be the obvious choice to win the American League East after going 8-2 in their first 10 games. However, their offense has really taken a nosedive, and they have lost five consecutive games.

Now, they are in a three-way tie atop the division with the Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays. Entering Monday's action, New York was slashing .202/.308/.345 with a .653 OPS as a whole. They also have scored just 65 runs to start the season.

The struggles go way deeper than just a few players, and if the Yankees want to be a true contender, it's going to take some major improvements.

Also important to note is that the Yankees had a very quiet offseason and didn't do much to beef up their offense, so if they remain in the race, that is an area they could look to improve at the trade deadline.

New York Mets

Apr 10, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) runs out a single against the Athletics during the sixth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Mets have been dealing with all sorts of problems this season. They are now without Juan Soto, who suffered a calf strain. Meanwhile, Francisco Lindor has made some uncharaceristic mistakes. New York is now 7-9 and sits in last place in the National League East.

They need to find ways to turn things around. The loss of Pete Alonso appears to be hurting the offense, which is slashing .236/.305/.353 with a .658 OPS. They also have scored just 62 runs, the second fewest in the senior circuit.

Perhaps things will change when Soto gets back, but right now, there is legitimate cause for concern with the Mets as they try to climb their way out of a three-game hole in the NL East. They need help offensively, and they need to fix things quick if they want to prove that last season's collapse was a fluke.