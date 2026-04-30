The month of April is almost complete, and soon, it will be clear who the true contenders are and who will ultimately be out of the race by the time the trade deadline comes around. Teams like the Boston Red Sox, Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets were expected to be true contenders this season, but are already digging themselves holes that may be too big to climb out of.

Other teams that are off to slower starts may still have a little bit of hope remaining with so much of the season still left to be played. Here are two teams that will be just fine despite slow starts.

Milwaukee Brewers

Apr 5, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) reacts after striking out against the Kansas City Royals during the third inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Brewers were off to a slow start last year, but ultimately pulled themselves together and won 97 games before advancing to the National League Championship Series. Once again, they traded away a big piece on an expiring contract, as Freddy Peralta was sent to the New York Mets.

The Brewers have done this the past two seasons, having done it with Corbin Burnes and Devin Williams. Each time, they ended up winning the NL Central. The difference is that the NL Central is much tougher this time around, but the Brewers always seem to pull through.

They still have a strong offense that features players like Brice Turang, Christian Yelich, Sal Frelick and Jackson Chourio. Chourio and Yelich are on the injured list but shouldn't be out for too much longer, and the pitching staff still has Brandon Woodruff and Jacob Misiorowski.

Milwaukee also still has a winning record, so it's too early to panic.

Toronto Blue Jays

Apr 29, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) gestures to a fan during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The pitching staff has been hit hard by injuries, with Cody Ponce out for the year and Shane Bieber currently on the shelf. The offense also clearly misses Bo Bichette, as they have the sixth fewest home runs in Major League Baseball. However, this is still a team that went to the World Series last year, and it's one that cannot be counted out.

They still have Vladimir Guerrero Jr., George Springer, Alejandro Kirk, Ernie Clement, Daulton Varsho and Addison Barger in their lineup, and they also signed Dylan Cease last offseason to boost their rotation.

There are simply too many strengths for this team to struggle for too much longer, and they are even still close in the American League East, so they should be just fine.