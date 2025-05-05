Umpire Goes Viral For Awesome Athleticism in San Francisco Giants-Colorado Rockies Game
Umpire Chris Guccione is going viral on social media, and no, it's not because of a bad call.
Rather, it's because of the unreal athleticism he displayed on Sunday in a game between the Colorado Rockies and San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.
Guccione, who was working the plate, chased down a ball that had bounced in front of the plate and gone high in the air. He got out of his squat and went over several feet to make the play, much to the delight of the crowd. You can see it below:
That is pretty impressive by Guccione, is it not? First, to locate the ball in the air, and then to move laterally the several feet needed, and then to do it with a mask and all his gear on? Well done.
You can see from the reaction below that some on social media certainly loved the moment as well:
It was the second athletic display in as many days for Guccione, who also jumped over Ryan McMahon on Saturday:
As for the game itself, the Giants beat the Rockies 9-3. San Francisco is now 22-13 while Colorado is a dreadful 6-28.
Willy Adames went 3-for-5 with two homers and three RBIs in the win. Wilmer Flores also added two RBIs.
The Giants will be back in action on Monday night when they travel to Chicago to take on the Cubs at 7:40 p.m. ET. The Rockies will play on Tuesday night against the Detroit Tigers at Coors Field.
