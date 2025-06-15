Casey Schmitt Stands Alone in Giants History With Back-to-Back Grand Slams

This is the 5th time in Giants history they’ve hit a grand slam in consecutive games:



6/13-14/25 Casey Schmitt x2

8/27-28/15 Kelby Tomlinson, Marlon Byrd

6/11-12/03 Pedro Feliz, Rich Aurilia

7/24-25/98 Jeff Kent, J.T. Snow

4/18-19/41 Mel Ott, Harry Danning



h/t @EliasSports