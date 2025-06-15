Casey Schmitt Stands Alone in Giants History With Back-to-Back Grand Slams
With Gold Glove third baseman Matt Chapman banged up, the San Francisco Giants have had to turn to utility man Casey Schmitt in the hot corner.
Schmitt has been making the most of his chance as an everyday starter, coming through at the plate when it counts the most – with the bases loaded, against public enemy No. 1.
The 26-year-old utility man helped the Giants fend off the Los Angeles Dodgers with a grand slam in Friday's series opener. He matched that feat Saturday, blasting another home run with the bases juiced, even as San Francisco went on to lose 11-5.
As noted by MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Schmidtt is the first player in Giants franchise history to hit a grand slam in back-to-back games. There had only been four instances of the team enjoying grand slams in consecutive games prior to Saturday, and those each came from different pairs of players.
The last time any MLB player had recorded a grand slam in back-to-back games was Jazz Chisholm Jr., who did so with the Miami Marlins in September 2023.
Schmitt is batting .232 with a .735 OPS and 0.6 WAR on the whole this season. Since stepping in for Chapman last Tuesday, though, he is batting .368 with a 1.297 OPS, accounting for all three of his homers and 11 of his 14 RBIs.
The Giants and Dodgers will close out their series at 7:10 p.m. ET on Sunday. No player in MLB history has ever hit a grand slam in three consecutive games.
