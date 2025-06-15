Boston Red Sox Rookie Hunter Dobbins Notches Historic Win Over New York Yankees
Hunter Dobbins made headlines earlier this month when he detailed just how much he hated the New York Yankees, claiming he would rather retire than join the Bronx Bombers.
The Boston Red Sox right-hander proceeded to toss 5.0 innings against his most hated rival on June 8, allowing three earned runs in an eventual 11-7 win. In the ensuing days, however, additional reporting suggested that the origin of Dobbins' distain for the Yankees was based on a lie.
Dobbins' claim that his father had been twice drafted by New York, only to get traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks, turned out to be false. Yankees pundits and fans alike mocked Dobbins for the mistruth all week, leading up to a rematch at Fenway Park.
The 25-year-old rookie didn't let the noise get to him. In fact, he got even better.
Dobbins tossed 6.0 scoreless innings against the Yankees on Saturday, allowing just two hits and one walk. That paved the way for the Red Sox to win 4-3, clinching the series for the second weekend in a row.
According to OptaSTATS, Dobbins is the first rookie starting pitcher from any team to beat the Yankees twice in a span of seven days since Daisuke Matsuzaka did so in April 2007, also with the Red Sox.
But while Matsuzaka posted a 6.92 ERA and 1.385 WHIP in his two victories, Dobbins put up a 2.45 ERA and 0.636 WHIP.
Dobbins is now 4-1 with a 3.74 ERA, 1.193 WHIP and 0.7 WAR through nine starts and two relief appearances in the big leagues. The former eighth round pick out of Texas Tech was ranked as the No. 8 prospect in Boston's farm system prior to his graduation.
The Red Sox have a chance to sweep the Yankees on Sunday, with first pitch set for 1:35 p.m. ET. Brayan Bello and Max Fried will take the bump for each side.
