Veteran Left-Hander Jose Quintana Drawing Interest From Several Teams, Per Report
According to veteran reporter Hector Gomez, left-handed pitcher Jose Quintana is receiving interest from several teams late in the winter.
Gomez also reports that Quintana turned down a one-year offer from the Pittsburgh Pirates.
SOURCE: #Mets, #Rangers, #Padres, #Braves and #Brewers are showing interest in Jose Quintana, who was close to reaching an agreement with the #Pirates, but he declined their offer.
Quintana is the best starting pitcher free agent available.
The Mets make logical sense for Quintana, given that he was there last season and helped them get to the NLCS, and because they are dealing with an injury to Frankie Montas, but later reporting has indicated the Mets aren't interested in Quintana at this time.
Earlier this offseason, we heard Quintana's name attached to the Toronto Blue Jays, but they elected to sign Max Scherzer just a few weeks later.
A 13-year veteran of the Chicago White Sox, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Angels, San Francisco Giants, Pittsburgh Pirates, St. Louis Cardinals and Mets, Quintana is 102-103 lifetime. He owns a 3.74 ERA.
He was an All-Star in the 2016 season with the White Sox and has won double-digit games five times in his career.
It's hard to figure out what Quintana could get financially. Scherzer, Justin Verlander and Charlie Morton all received more than $15 million for the 2025 season, despite being several years older than Quintana (36). However, with the season barreling toward us, Quintana may have to settle for a lesser offer or he may have to wait for a team to be bitten by the injury bug.
