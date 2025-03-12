Viral Texas Rangers Hat with Obscene Look Now Selling For $1,000 on Secondary Market
The Texas Rangers, Los Angeles Angels and Houston Astros have each had their hats from the latest New Era collection pulled because of logos that appear to have obscenities.
As you can see from the pictures below, the idea behind the hat is to have the team's logo featured in the center of the hat, with the wordmark intersecting it. In the case of the Astros and Angels, you can see that the hat appears to contain vulgarities or words similar to vulgarities.
In the case of the Rangers, the hat appears as "TeTas" which is a Spanish word for breasts.
According to The Athletic article, the Rangers hats are now selling for almost $1,000 on EBay. Given that they've been pulled, they are obviously extremely rare.
Now, the Rangers hat is generating big sales on the secondary market. Since Tuesday, six have sold on eBay, ranging from $200 to $1,000. MLBshop originally listed them for $44.99. One eBay seller has also listed knockoffs of the Rangers hat for $36, with 123 sold as of midday Wednesday.
Anything to make a buck...
The alternate hat market has become a huge boon for retailers over the last decade or so, as everyone tries to come up with a new and cool way to market organizations. However, this seems to represent a major miss from New Era.
The Rangers will open up their season at home on March 27 as they take on the Boston Red Sox.
They finished in third place in the American League West last season.
