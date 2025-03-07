Vlad Guerrero Jr. Reveals Contract Offer He Made to Toronto Blue Jays
The Toronto Blue Jays and superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. failed to come to a contract extension this offseason, meaning that Guerrero will hit the free agent market at the conclusion of 2025.
He could return to the Blue Jays, but now 29 other teams will have a shot at his services, making it more likely than not that he leaves the Jays.
Speaking earlier this offseason, Guerrero insisted he was willing to stay in Toronto, and wanted to, if the team were to hit his contract request. They evidently did not, and now we are learning what those requests were.
According to ESPN, Guerrero said he wanted 15 years but less than $600 million, which would have made him paid more than $100 million less than Juan Soto and Shohei Ohtani.
"It's much less than Soto. We're talking about many fewer millions than Soto, more than a hundred million less. ... It was the same number of years [as Soto's contract], but it didn't reach [$600 million]. The last number we gave them as a counteroffer didn't reach 600," Guerrero said.
Guerrero is coming off an incredible year in which he hit .323 with 30 homers and 103 RBI for the Jays, who finished last in the American League East. Guerrero also finished sixth in the American League MVP voting and earned his fourth All-Star appearance.
Guerrero's possible exit isn't the only big storyline facing the Blue Jays this season, as Bo Bichette could also leave.
Toronto opens the regular season on March 27.
