Washington Nationals Get Shoutout During Super Bowl Halftime Show From Kendrick Lamar
The Washington Nationals got a small and subtle shoutout on Sunday night during the Super Bowl halftime show from artist Kendrick Lamar.
Lamar took the stage at halftime of the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs game rocking a jacket that had the Nationals logo on it. The Nationals seemed quite happy about it on social media, which you can see below.
The Eagles dismantled the Chiefs, winning 40-22 in a game that wasn't even that close. It's the second title for the Eagles in the last decade, as they also beat the New England Patriots in 2018.
Now, the Nationals don't figure to be anywhere near the World Series this season, but they certainly appear to be improving. With young prospects like James Wood and Dylan Crews ready to pop in 2025, they are one of the more interesting groups in baseball as spring training gets set to begin this week. In addition, they have shortstop CJ Abrams and young pitcher MacKenzie Gore, who can hopefully continue to take the next step.
The problem for the Nationals is that they play in one of the most competitive divisions in all of baseball. The National League East features the free-spending New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies while also housing the excellent Atlanta Braves.
Here's more on Kendrick Lamar from "Biography."
Kendrick Lamar is one of hip-hop’s most influential rappers known for the songs “Alright,” “HUMBLE.” and “Not Like Us.” After writing stories as a child, the Southern California native who started rapping under the name K-Dot put music to some lyrics about the rough Compton streets he grew up on. Lamar’s 2012 debut studio album,good kid, m.A.A.d City, was released to great acclaim, and his accolades have only grown since. The 22-time Grammy winner has three Best Rap Album awards to his name and made history when his recordDAMN.became the first of its genre to earn a Pulitzer Prize in 2018. Lamar surprise-released his sixth studio album,GNX, in November 2024.
