WATCH: Tampa Bay Rays' Jose Siri Hits Grand Slam Against New York Yankees
Jose Siri brought Tampa Bay back to life on Sunday, hitting a grand slam in the seventh inning. It was the first of his career. Here's the highlight.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Jose Siri hasn't done much at the plate all season for the Tampa Bay Rays, but the center fielder had a big blast on Sunday.
The 28-year-old Dominican helped get the Rays off the mat against the New York Yankees. He hit a towering grand slam in the seventh inning to cut the Yankees' six-run lead down to two.
Here is the highlight of his first career grand slam, which came off of New York reliever Caleb Ferguson on a 1-2 count. It's just his third homer of the season for Siri, who came into the game hitting .165 and has recently lost playing time to Jonny DeLuca.
