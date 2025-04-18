What Has Happened to This Boston Red Sox All-Star in Early Going?
Heading into the 2025 season, the Boston Red sox were thought to have a deeper (and better) rotation than they've had in years. The group added talent in Garrett Crochet and experience in Walker Buehler and was supposed to see another step forward from Bryan Bello. Furthermore, they were returning All-Star Tanner Houck and getting former All-Star Lucas Giolito back from injury.
Through 20 games, the Red Sox sit at 10-10, and the rotation hasn't lived up to the billing. Bello and Giolito are yet to start because of injuries and Houck has taken a massive step-back from his All-Star campaign.
Thus far, he's 0-2 with a 9.16 ERA. He's struck out just 11 batters in 18.2 innings, has a WHIP approaching two (1.929) and just gave up 11 earned runs in 2.1 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays earlier this week. He has just one quality start out of four.
Sure, it's just four games and things can turn around, but the lack of strikeouts and some of the other metrics are concerning.
Per @JayHayKid of Underdog Fantasy on social media:
Corbin Burnes’ increase in hard-hit rate allowed from 2024 to 2025 (31.6% to 54.5%, +22.9%) is the largest in MLB.
That 54.5% hard-hit rate this season is tied for the 3rd-highest among SP, ahead of only Antonio Senzatela and Bailey Ober and tied with Tanner Houck.
To be giving up a hard-hit rate of more than 50 percent is certainly eye-opening, especially for a pitcher with the kind of stuff that Houck has. He has good movement and a mid-90s fastball that pairs with a frisbee slider, but right now he's not able to use all his weapons to their max effectiveness.
The Red Sox are back in action this weekend when they host the Chicago White Sox for four games at Fenway Park.
First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET on Friday. Houck is slated to pitch on Sunday.
Related MLB Stories
CONTROVERSIAL PHONE NUMBER: Wiley Ballard, who works for the Braves' television network, is the subject of controversy after asking for a woman's phone number live on the air. CLICK HERE:
NEW LOW: Target Field hit its lowest non-COVID crowd in ballpark history on Monday when the Mets beat the Twins. CLICK HERE:
ONEIL CRUZ PROVIDES HISTORIC POWER: The Pirates beat the Washington Nationals 1-0 on Thursday as Cruz hit a historic homer to provide the only run of the game. CLICK HERE: