Where Nick Kurtz's Walk Streak Ranks in MLB History

The Athletics are playing good baseball at the moment. After a 76-86 season last year, they are now 17-15 and currently lead the American League West by a game over the Texas Rangers. They had a productive offseason, adding Jeff McNeil to their lineup.

The offense is their strength this season, and with players such as Brent Rooker, Jacob Wilson, Lawrence Butler and reigning American League Rookie of the Year Nick Kurtz, they shouldn't have too much of a problem scoring runs.

Kurtz brings a lot of power from the left side of the plate to their lineup, but he also shows a lot of patience and is able to draw walks. On Friday night against the Cleveland Guardians, Kurtz drew a walk, which tied him with Barry Bonds for the second-longest streak of games in which a player has drawn at least one walk.

Kurtz has now walked in 20 consecutive games, and not only is he now tied with Bonds, but he also passed Hall of Famer Ted Williams on the list.

Nick Kurtz makes history

Apr 30, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) hits an RBI double against the Kansas City Royals during the second inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Kurtz won a Silver Slugger last season in addition to being named Rookie of the Year. Walks have been tracked as a statistic since 1910 in the National League and 1913 in the American League.

Williams walked in 19 consecutive games in 1941, while Bonds' streak began in 2002 and stretched into the 2003 season. The record for the most consecutive games with a walk was set by Roy Cullenbine, who walked in 22 consecutive games with the Detroit Tigers in 1947, his final season in Major League Baseball.

It won't be easy, but Kurtz only has to walk at least once in the next two games to tie Cullenbine and three to set the all-time record. This is certainly some interesting baseball history worth keeping track of over the next several days. Kurtz may be right on the cusp of making some history and setting a record of his own, and it should be fun to see if he can actually get there.

This is only Kurtz's second season in Major League Baseball, so the fact that he has been able to put together such an impressive streak this early in his career is remarkable.

His patience at the plate may ultimately be his best attribute. It has allowed him to join some elite company and has put him in position to potentially lead the pack.