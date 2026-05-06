White Sox Found MLB's Steal of the Year in Munetaka Murakami

The Chicago White Sox's front office should be getting plenty of praise right now.

With each passing day, it seems like young slugger Munetaka Murakami finds another way to impress. The 26-year-old rookie is slugging at a prolific rate after most teams in the league passed on him in free agency this past offseason. It's not often you find a then-25-year-old slugger in free agency who can help from Day 1. While this is the case, the vast majority of teams around the league overthought it.

Murakami entered free agency with expectations around the league being that he would command a large market. It never developed, though, and he ended up settling for a two-year, $34 million deal with the White Sox.

Munetaka Murakami Looks Like The Steal Of The Year

May 5, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Chicago White Sox first baseman Munetaka Murakami (5) runs after hitting a single against the Los Angeles Angels during the sixth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

So far this season, he has done nothing short of impressing. He has played in 36 games and is slashing .244/.378/.583 with a .961 OPS, league-leading 14 homers, 28 RBIs, 28 walks, and 26 runs scored. Simply put, he has been excellent.

One of the reasons why teams missed on him this past offseason was because of a viewpoint out there that he couldn't handle high velocity. That hasn't been the case this season, though. He's the only player in the big leagues with multiple homers on pitches at 98 miles per hour or more.

No one has been swinging the bat quite like Munetaka Murakami 😮‍💨



(MLB x @GoogleCloud) https://t.co/LtNBb4oryh pic.twitter.com/UPVLu9G1di — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) May 5, 2026

It's hard to look at Murkami's market as anything other than a failure for most teams around the league and a massive win for the White Sox.

Again, he signed for $34 million over two years. In comparison, the New York Mets signed Jorge Polanco to a two-year, $40 million deal, the Philadelphia Phillies signed JT Realmuto to a three-year, $45 million deal, the Houston Astros signed Tatsuya Imai to a three-year, $54 million deal, the Seattle Mariners signed Josh Naylor to a five-year, $92.5 million deal, and the Mets signed Bo Bichette to a three-year, $126 million deal, among others.

There are few deals from this past offseason that have produced a bigger bang for the buck than the Murakami deal with the White Sox. Chicago's front office should be getting its flowers right now. Murakami is tied with New York Yankees star Aaron Judge for the league lead in homers at 14. Murakami is making $16.5 million this season. In comparison, Judge is making $40 million. Talk about a good value for the White Sox.