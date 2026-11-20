The Colorado Rockies and Chicago White Sox completed a four-player trade, reports ESPN's Jeff Passan. The Rockies will receive starting pitchers Luis Castillo and Davis Martin. The White Sox will get pitching prospect Sean Sullivan and teenage catcher prospect Douglas Veliz.

BREAKING: The Colorado Rockies are acquiring right-handers Davis Martin and Luis Castillo in a trade with the Chicago White Sox, sources tell ESPN. Rockies are taking on Castillo’s full salary. Two prospects are headed back to the White Sox. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 20, 2026

This trade accomplishes two things. The first is that the Rockies land two rotation arms in one fell swoop. Colorado is desperate to add arms, with right-handers Michael Lorenzen and Tomoyuki Sugano likely to leave in free agency.

The other is that the White Sox free up salary space for a larger move with their rotation. They get out of Castillo's $22.75 million salary for 2027, at the cost of Martin. The trade saves them roughly $24 million in payroll. With them coming off their first postseason appearance since 2021, the question will be what they do with those savings.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports that the White Sox plan to use those savings to upgrade their rotation. And that could be good news for the free-agent starting pitching market.

The Chicago White Sox say they will use the salary dump to acquire more starting pitching. https://t.co/JllORHl5aO — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) November 20, 2026

What This Trade Means for the Starting Pitcher Market

Sep 29, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Michael King (34) pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning during game one of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The White Sox have freed up $25 million in space between Martin and Castillo. The move only makes sense if they immediately turn those savings into a frontline starting pitcher. Michael King, Freddy Peralta, and Trevor Rogers come to mind as pitchers they should target.

It could come down to whether they want to protect their third-highest pick in the draft. Rogers declined a qualifying offer, so Chicago would lose a pick for signing him. Otherwise, they could try to land King or Peralta. King already got a qualifying offer last winter, and Peralta was traded midseason.

FanGraphs' Free Agent Tracker projects all three pitchers to get deals of at least $24 million per year. The median crowdsourced projection has these numbers.

Trevor Rogers: five years, $120 million

Michael King: four years, $100 million

Freddy Peralta: four years, $96 million

All three pitchers have a strong chance of signing before the Collective Bargaining Agreement expires on December 1. The three are logically the next group of pitchers to sign once the Tarik Skubal sweepstakes come to a close. Their markets should heat up once Skubal gets his next contract.

With the White Sox opening up salary space close to the projected AAV for all three arms, that signals they're a suitor. That's a development each pitcher welcomes in the open market, as more suitors means a better deal for them.

Why the White Sox Will Target Another Starter

Oct 27, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Dustin May (21) walks back to the dugout after being relieved during the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in game four of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The White Sox have already made two significant rotation moves. Grant Taylor is expected to transition back to a starter after an amazing season in the bullpen in 2026. They also added former Cardinals and Brewers starter Dustin May on a $52.5 million deal.

Chicago rode their bullpen hard in 2026. They'll need to get more innings from their rotation to avoid overexposing them, like in their ALDS loss to the Guardians. They managed every game like a bullpen game, but that doesn't work in the regular season.

The White Sox already have Anthony Kay, Grant Taylor, Dustin May, and Sean Burke as locks for the rotation. Former Rule 5 pick Shane Smith is a possibility as depth. But for their offseason to be complete, they'll need to land a frontline starter to put in front of those guys.