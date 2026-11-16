Left-hander Tarik Skubal headlines this offseason's starting pitching market. But for teams that aren't expected to enter the bidding war for the two-time Cy Young Award winner, another All-Star southpaw may be available in free agency.

Trevor Rogers will be an interesting name to monitor this offseason. While the Baltimore Orioles extended a qualifying offer to the 29-year-old, he'll likely be one of the top left-handed starting pitchers in free agency if he declines the one-year, $23.15 million deal.

After posting a 1.81 ERA in 18 starts for the Orioles in 2025, Rogers had a 4.03 ERA this season. But the southpaw threw a career-high 169 2/3 innings in 2026 and recorded 157 strikeouts, matching his personal best from his 2021 All-Star campaign with the Miami Marlins. Here are three franchises that could look to add the left-hander to their pitching staff if he doesn't return to Baltimore in 2027.

Chicago Cubs

Sep 16, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga (18) delivers the ball during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chicago Cubs are widely expected to pursue starting pitching this offseason. Shota Imanaga, Kevin Gausman, Matthew Boyd, Clay Holmes, David Peterson, and Colin Rea are all entering free agency. While the Cubs could try to re-sign a couple of those hurlers, they'll most likely also need to look at external options.

Chicago is reportedly already out of the running for Skubal. Former MLB general manager Jim Bowden predicted Rogers could land a three-year contract worth around $64 million this offseason. So, the former Baltimore hurler would be a cheaper option if the Cubs want to add an All-Star southpaw this winter.

San Diego Padres

Sep 6, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Michael King (34) pitches against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The San Diego Padres should also be targeting starters this offseason. Michael King, Robbie Ray, Casey Mize, and Nick Pivetta are free agents. If left-handed reliever Adrian Morejon declines San Diego's qualifying offer, another key piece of the team's pitching staff could be on the move.

While the Padres are expected to show interest in Skubal, Rogers could be a fallback plan if the former Detroit Tigers ace signs elsewhere.

Houston Astros

Sep 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros pitcher Hunter Brown (58) delivers a pitch against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's unclear what moves the Houston Astros will make this offseason after recently hiring a new GM and manager. As things stand, though, the Astros don't have a left-hander in their projected 2027 starting pitching staff. That could make Rogers an interesting target for Houston to pair alongside right-hander Hunter Brown as a one-two punch at the top of the rotation.