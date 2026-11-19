Right-hander Sonny Gray is set to return to the franchise where he produced his most recent All-Star campaign.

Gray has signed a two-year, $55 million contract with the Minnesota Twins, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The deal also reportedly has an opt-out after the first year. The veteran hurler pitched for Minnesota in 2022 and 2023, posting a 2.90 ERA in 56 starts. He even finished second in the 2023 American League Cy Young Award voting after recording a 2.79 ERA in 32 starts for the Twins in his latest All-Star season.

In 2026, Gray had an impressive campaign with the Boston Red Sox, posting an 18-5 record and a 2.72 ERA in 29 starts. After declining his $30 million mutual option with Boston for 2027, the Vanderbilt University product is now set to have an average annual salary of $27.5 million over the next two seasons. And with the 37-year-old returning to Minnesota to pitch alongside Joe Ryan and eventually Pablo Lopez, the Twins should have a formidable rotation next year.

Current pitching market doesn't lack veteran hurlers

Sep 23, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Kevin Gausman (12) pitches against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even with Gray off the board, plenty of experienced pitchers are still available in free agency. But after the 14-year veteran secured a $55 million deal, it will be interesting to see what the offseason market looks like for other hurlers who have been in the majors for over a decade.

Pitchers like Tarik Skubal, Freddy Peralta, and Michael King are all expected to land lucrative, long-term contracts this winter. For some franchises, though, targeting a proven veteran on a short-term deal is a more viable option. In particular, the Chicago Cubs stand out as a team with plenty of offensive and defensive talent but a desperate need for quality starters. If the Cubs don't land one of the top hurlers in free agency, they may need to pivot to signing a reliable veteran.

Kevin Gausman, Robbie Ray, Chris Bassitt, and Matthew Boyd are just a few of the pitchers with over 10 years of MLB experience who are available this offseason. Future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer is on that list too, if he doesn't retire. With a potential lockout approaching, it's unclear how quickly some pitching-needy teams will act this winter. But other top veteran hurlers might try to follow in Gray's footsteps and secure a contract as soon as possible.