Brady's Spin: Why Haven't New York Mets Signed Jose Quintana Again?
I have one simple question for the New York Mets.
Why haven't you brought back veteran pitcher Jose Quintana yet? After injuries to Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas, it just seems like an easy decision.
Maybe the Mets don't want to spend additional money this offseason, and maybe they think they can weather the storm, but why even risk it?
Manaea and Montas are both going to miss Opening Day, and likely significantly longer. And for a team with World Series expectations, it seems like a risk not worth taking.
The old saying is you can't win a division in April, but you can lose one. If the Mets start out the season slow, couldn't that derail a season that has become "World Series or bust" after signing Juan Soto to the richest deal in baseball history? Especially in the National League East, where the Phillies and Braves could take a division and run with it early, leaving the Mets in the dust.
Quintana is just sitting right there, ready to help. Given that it's just a month out from the season starting, he likely won't cost much money at this point, and he was good enough to be a regular rotation member last year, so why not this year?
A 13-year veteran of the Chicago White Sox, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Angels, San Francisco Giants, Pittsburgh Pirates, St. Louis Cardinals and Mets, Quintana is 102-103 lifetime. He owns a 3.74 ERA.
He was an All-Star in the 2016 season with the White Sox and has won double-digit games five times in his career.
